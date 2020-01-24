The Debate
Nick Kyrgios' On-court Mockery Receives A Response From World No. 1 Rafael Nadal

Tennis News

In response to the on-court mockery by Nick Kyrgios and Gilles Simon, Rafael Nadal stated that he doesn’t care about it. Read more about Rafael Nadal's reply.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios and Gilles Simon recently mocked Rafael Nadal during their Australian Open 2nd round match on January 23, 2019. Kyrgios had a 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory against Simon in this clash. In response to the on-court mockery by Nick Kyrgios and Gilles Simon, Rafael Nadal stated that he doesn’t care about it.

Watch Nick Kyrgios impersonate Rafael Nadal

Kyrgios was playing incredible tennis in his last win. However, he was enraged when he received a time violation. Kyrgios was handed a penalty as he was waiting for the crowd to settle down. Crowd was seen booing the umpire after his decision and the Australian native also expressed his disappointment.

Nick Kyrgios, who has been a great entertainer on the court, mocked Rafael Nadal by impersonating him. He pretended to push his hair behind his ears, just like the Spaniard does before serving. Earlier in the match, Gilles Simon also copped a time violation. He impersonated Rafael Nadal too. 

Rafael Nadal was informed about the incident by a journalist. The Spaniard stated that he really doesn’t care about it. Rafael Nadal said that he is here to play tennis and that’s it. 

Published:
