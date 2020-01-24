Nick Kyrgios' On-court Mockery Receives A Response From World No. 1 Rafael Nadal

Nick Kyrgios and Gilles Simon recently mocked Rafael Nadal during their Australian Open 2nd round match on January 23, 2019. Kyrgios had a 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory against Simon in this clash. In response to the on-court mockery by Nick Kyrgios and Gilles Simon, Rafael Nadal stated that he doesn’t care about it.

Watch Nick Kyrgios impersonate Rafael Nadal

Kyrgios and Simon give their best Nadal impersonations when given their respective time violations. 😂



They seem pretty spot on!



Watch: @Channel9

Stream: https://t.co/YVc8u4pCVY#9WWOS #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/MAoYHE8iXP — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 23, 2020

Kyrgios was playing incredible tennis in his last win. However, he was enraged when he received a time violation. Kyrgios was handed a penalty as he was waiting for the crowd to settle down. Crowd was seen booing the umpire after his decision and the Australian native also expressed his disappointment.

🇦🇺 He's done it 🇦🇺@NickKyrgios is through to the 3R, surviving the Simon fightback to win 6-2 6-4 4-6 7-5! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/bKhJL6GXSU — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 23, 2020

Nick Kyrgios, who has been a great entertainer on the court, mocked Rafael Nadal by impersonating him. He pretended to push his hair behind his ears, just like the Spaniard does before serving. Earlier in the match, Gilles Simon also copped a time violation. He impersonated Rafael Nadal too.

Nick Kyrgios says he apologized to his team. Adds: ”I’m not even thinking about winning a Grand Slam at the moment. I just want to day by day get better on and off the court. My behavior towards my box tonight was not acceptable, one. In my next match, I don't want to do that.” — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) January 23, 2020

Rafael Nadal was informed about the incident by a journalist. The Spaniard stated that he really doesn’t care about it. Rafael Nadal said that he is here to play tennis and that’s it.

