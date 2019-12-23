Novak Djokovic Reveals Biggest Motivation That Drives Him To Play Tennis

World No.2 Novak Djokovic recently revealed that his motivation to continue playing tennis is to build a lasting legacy beyond his individual desires. Djokovic has had a good 2019, having won five titles in all. His wins at the Australian Open and the Wimbledon have taken his Grand Slam wins tally to 16. The Serbian tennis ace is currently just four majors behind Roger Federer and three behind Rafael Nadal.

“The smiling faces of these children are the best proof that what we’re doing, we’re doing right, and they are a motivation for us to keep going.”



The @novakfoundation has launched another Season of Giving campaign

Djokovic is set to have another busy year in 2020 as he will look to win Grand Slams as well as shave off tough competition from younger, rising stars of the game. However, while talking to the press, Djokovic admitted that while he could consider breaking records a goal. However, it is not the primary reason for him to keep playing the game.

Novak Djokovic wants to build a legacy

The 32-year-old stated that he constantly needs to give himself fuel after identifying his source of motivation and remembering it from time to time. He suggested that it is always about finding a purpose or the reason behind playing. He stated that in the last couple of years, it's not only about winning a tennis match or a trophy but it had to be something greater than his achievements. He stated that his motivation would be something related to legacy or something that would be inspiring the lives of others, particularly children.

