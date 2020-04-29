Novak Djokovic Does A Virat Kohli By Posting Video Of Wife Giving Him Haircut: Watch

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has been spending some quality time with his wife and the couple has been posting videos of their activities on social media. Apart from posting videos, the couple also helped people in Serbia by making donation for coronavirus. While the lockdown continues, Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena decided to give her husband a haircut at home.

Novak Djokovic wife Jelena gives husband haircut

Novak Djokovic took to Instagram and shared a video in which his wife trimmed his hair and the Serbian looked quite happy with the end result following the haircut. Novak Djokovic captioned the image saying 'Not bad!'. Here's the video posted by Novak Djokovic -

A similar kind of video was recently posted by Team India skipper Virat Kohli in which his wife Anushka Sharma can be seen giving him a haircut. In the video, Virat Kohli can be seen sitting with a towel wrapped around him, while Anushka Sharma is holding the scissors.

Virat Kohli, in the video, tells his fans that his hairstyle was being done with the help of kitchen scissors and points out what happens when one tries to cut hair with it. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, seems pretty happy with her job.

Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic are two renowned sportspersons across the globe who also share a common passion besides sport, i.e. following a plant-based diet religiously and being particular about fitness the most. This could be why Kohli promoted the Djokovic-produced documentary Gamechangers on Netflix, that spoke about the benefits of the diet for athletes across sports.

Novak Djokovic wife: Jelena Djokovic conspiracy video on coronavirus taken down

Recently, Jelena Djokovic had posted a video in which American physician Dr.Thomas Cowan which focused on the conspiracy theory that 5G technology has played a role in creating the current global health crisis. The video, which was posted on her personal Instagram account, went viral and was viewed 98,841 times by people visiting her profile. The post saw Jelena Djokovic receiving heavy criticism for spreading 'fake news' with Instagram deciding to use 'independent fact-checkers' in order to cover the video.

(IMAGE: NOVAK DJOKOVIC / INSTAGRAM)