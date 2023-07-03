Novak Djokovic Has A Mind-boggling Record That Might Never Be Broken At Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic opened his campaign at the Wimbledon Championships 2023 with the first-round match against Argentina’s Pedro Cachin. The 36-year-old Serb entered the tournament as the defending champion, eyeing his 24th Grand Slam title. At the same time, he is also eyeing his eighth Wimbledon title.

3 Things You Need To Know

Novak Djokovic is the only man on the planet to win 23 Grand Slams

Djokovic has won 11 Grand Slam titles after turning 30

Djokovic won Wimbledon 2022 after beating Nick Kyrgios

ALSO READ | Tennis Legend Roger Federer Stuns Everyone By Joining Coldplay During A Concert- WATCH

Will Novak Djokovic’s massive record remain intact at Wimbledon 2023?

Novak Djokovic started his campaign at the Wimbledon 2023 championships as the defending champion, looking to maintain one of his many records at the marquee event. As the Djokovic vs Cachin match kicked off, Wimbledon revealed that the Serbian great is undefeated at Wimbledon for more than 2182 days. Check out Wimbledon’s tweet.

Djokovic, Federer or Nadal: Who is the real GOAT of tennis?

Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic, also dubbed the 'Big 3' in tennis, collectively hold an astounding 67 Grand Slam titles. Roger Federer led the trio by securing his 20th major championship, with Nadal and Djokovic subsequently joining the elite club. Nadal made history at the French Open in 2022, becoming the first male player to claim 22 Grand Slam titles. Djokovic then surpassed all others on Earth by triumphing at Roland Garros in 2023, securing a record-breaking 23 major championships.

These remarkable achievements further solidify the legacy of these three tennis legends and their unparalleled dominance in the sport. After Djokovic won the French Open 2023, Federer opened up on the much-hyped GOAT debate during an appearance at the Halle Open 2023. Roger Federer claimed Djokovic cannot be considered the greatest of all time as long as Rafael Nadal is playing.

ALSO READ | Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Venus Williams & Gauff Commence Day 1 Action

“What he has achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be sufficient. But I think as long as Rafa is still playing, too, you can't answer that definitively yet,” said Federer. However, it is worth noting that Djokovic, at 36, seems to be in his prime regardless of his age and is the frontrunner among the 'Big 3' for the most grand slam wins. Djokovic has won a total of 11 grand slams after passing the age of 30.