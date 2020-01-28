Novak Djokovic Says Kobe Bryant 'was Always There For Me' Post Australian Open Win

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic paid tribute to Kobe Bryant who passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday. The Serbian tennis star spoke after defeating Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals. He is looking set for a semi-final clash with World No. 3 Roger Federer. Djokovic said that the sudden demise of Kobe Bryant caught him by surprise. He called him one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Serbian sensation 🇷🇸@DjokerNole def. Milos Raonic 6-4 6-3 7-6(1) to advance to his eighth #AusOpen semifinal, where he will meet Roger Federer for the 50th time. #AO2020 pic.twitter.com/ElT6H9jDAE — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020

Novak Djokovic beats Milos Raonic to set up a semi-final clash with Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic took on Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2020 on Tuesday. The World No. 2 coasted to a victory in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (1) to advance to his 8th Australian Open semi-finals. He will battle it out for a place in the final with 15-time semi-finalist and arch-rival Roger Federer on Friday. Djokovic has a positive 26-23 head-to-head record against his Swiss opponent. He would like to notch up another victory in what will be the 50th encounter between the two tennis giants.

Novak Djokovic pays tribute to late mentor Kobe Bryant post-Australian Open victory

Speaking on the sidelines post his victory in the Australian Open 2020, Novak Djokovic (sporting a ‘KB’ with both his numbers on his jacket) paid his tribute to late friend and mentor Kobe Bryant. Djokovic said that Kobe was always there for him. He inspired him and many other athletes around the world. Djokovic said that he was fortunate enough to share a personal relationship with Kobe Bryant. He added that it was heartbreaking to see what happened to him and his daughter. Djokovic couldn’t control his emotions and got teary-eyed while talking about his late friend Kobe Bryant.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal made me the player I am: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic reserved special praise for his Australian Open semi-final opponent Roger Federer. He said that he has tremendous respect for the Swiss ace and his achievements. Djokovic added that his clashes against both Federer and Rafael Nadal have made him the player that he is today.

