Novak Djokovic Says Kobe Bryant 'was Always There For Me' Post Australian Open Win

Tennis News

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic paid tribute to late friend and mentor Kobe Bryant post his Australian Open quarterfinal victory over Milos Raonic on Tuesday.

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic paid tribute to Kobe Bryant who passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday. The Serbian tennis star spoke after defeating Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals. He is looking set for a semi-final clash with World No. 3 Roger Federer. Djokovic said that the sudden demise of Kobe Bryant caught him by surprise. He called him one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Honours Mentor And Late Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant With Special 'KB' Jacket

Novak Djokovic beats Milos Raonic to set up a semi-final clash with Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic took on Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2020 on Tuesday. The World No. 2 coasted to a victory in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (1) to advance to his 8th Australian Open semi-finals. He will battle it out for a place in the final with 15-time semi-finalist and arch-rival Roger Federer on Friday. Djokovic has a positive 26-23 head-to-head record against his Swiss opponent. He would like to notch up another victory in what will be the 50th encounter between the two tennis giants.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Death: 2-time Grand Slam Champion Naomi Osaka Pens Heartfelt Letter

Novak Djokovic pays tribute to late mentor Kobe Bryant post-Australian Open victory

Speaking on the sidelines post his victory in the Australian Open 2020, Novak Djokovic (sporting a ‘KB’ with both his numbers on his jacket) paid his tribute to late friend and mentor Kobe Bryant. Djokovic said that Kobe was always there for him. He inspired him and many other athletes around the world. Djokovic said that he was fortunate enough to share a personal relationship with Kobe Bryant. He added that it was heartbreaking to see what happened to him and his daughter. Djokovic couldn’t control his emotions and got teary-eyed while talking about his late friend Kobe Bryant.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Death: Tom Brady Sums Up Mood Of All Basketball Fans In Short Tweet

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal made me the player I am: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic reserved special praise for his Australian Open semi-final opponent Roger Federer. He said that he has tremendous respect for the Swiss ace and his achievements. Djokovic added that his clashes against both Federer and Rafael Nadal have made him the player that he is today. 

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Death: Empire Stage Building And MSG Turn 'purple And Gold' To Honour Mamba

