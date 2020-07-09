Novak Djokovic Slams Critics And Media, Calls Himself 'target Of A Witch Hunt': Report

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has been facing the wrath of fans and media alike for organising the Adria Tour in Serbia amidst the coronavirus global pandemic. The 17-time Grand Slam winner organised the Djokovic Serbia event in June without following any social distancing or safety measures. As a result, the Djokovic Serbia event turned out to be a hotspot for coronavirus, with Novak Djokovic, his wife Jelena, Grigor Dimitrov among several others ended up testing positive for the contagious disease.

Novak Djokovic coronavirus: Serbian star lashes out at critics

While speaking with Sportski Zurnal on Wednesday, July 8, Novak Djokovic lashed out at his critics and termed their criticism as “malicious”. He said that his intention behind organising the Djokovic Serbia event was “pure” as he wanted to help the players and tennis federations in the surrounding region through the exhibition tournament. Novak Djokovic also added that the disapproval he has been receiving off late is “more than just criticism” and compared it to a “witch hunt” for him by the media. He believes that the smear campaign against him and the Djokovic Serbia event is because the media wants someone with a “big name” to “take the fall”.

Novak Djokovic coronavirus: World No.1’s stance on the US Open 2020

Novak Djokovic also shed light on his concerns over participation in the upcoming US Open 2020. While he has already shown his reluctance over playing in the tournament, he admitted that he is still not sure whether he will participate in US Open or not. According to him, the rise of coronavirus cases in the United States and more particularly in New York City, doesn't make it suitable for the 'Big Apple' for hosting the event. The US Open 2020 is scheduled to be held between August 31 and September 13 and it will be played by following several safety measures and instructions as imposed by the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

Novak Djokovic coronavirus recovery

As per Novak Djokovic’s media team on July 2, the player and his wife have been tested negative for coronavirus. Their announcement came 10 days after it came to light they had contracted the disease after he organised the Djokovic Serbia event.

Image credit: ATP Tour Twitter