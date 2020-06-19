Novak Djokovic Sarcastically Slams Nasty Rumours Of 'divorce' With Wife Jelena

World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has recently dismissed rumours of him getting a divorce from his wife Jelena Djokovic and has slammed certain section of people who love this kind of news. Novak Djokovic said that Jelena is the most complete person he knows. While the couple is going strong together currently but back in 2017, reports had claimed about Novak Djokovic wife Jelena's relationship with the champion sportsperson, being under turmoil.

Djokovic divorce: Novak Djokovic rumoured relationship with Deepika Padukone

In 2017, Daily Mail reported that Novak Djokovic's ex-girlfriend Natasa Bekvalac claiming that the Serbian would be far happier dating Bollywood film star Deepika Padukone. Natasa Bekvalac was linked to Novak Djokovic from 2011 - 2014 while he was still dating Jelena. While Novak Djokovic and Jelena Djokovic tied the knot in 2014, Deepika Padukone got married to fellow Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in 2018. Deepika Padukone and Novak Djokovic were spotted together in Los Angeles for a 'dinner date' a year prior to that and the American tabloids failed to recognise the former, calling her 'Djokovic's lady companion'.

Djokovic divorce: Serbian star denies divorce rumours

During a recent interview with Blic, Novak Djokovic said that he doesn't read or follow the media and he is not upset either. He said that he understands that it is more interesting for people to read about the Djokovic divorce news rather than he being happily in love with his wife. He also said that Djokovic divorce rumours doesn't affect the couple as both of them love each other.

Djokovic also said that the couple experiences their relationship by nurturing it every day and not neglecting what makes their love so strong. He also said that It is important for every relationship that they understand things and do not neglect it. Talking about his relationship, Novak Djokovic said that right from business, private, love, family, marriage, he has dedicated everything important to them.

Novak Djokovic house

Novak Djokovic has spent lot of money on buying properties in Europe and North America. The Serbian has houses in Monte Carlo, Belgrade, New York City, Miami, Marbella in Spain and Dubai, but Novak Djokovic house in Miami is where the 17-time Grand Slam enjoys his time.

The Novak Djokovic house is located in the elite residential complex of Miami’s Eighty-Seven Parks in Florida, USA and boasts of three bedrooms, three and a half of bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, a natural design palette, open layout and a panoramic 25-foot wrap-around balcony. The Novak Djokovic in Miami is one of 70 exclusive units at Eighty Seven Park.

(IMAGE: NOVAK DJOKOVIC / INSTAGRAM)