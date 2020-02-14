Roger Federer SNUBBED By New AO Tennis 2 Game As Rafael Nadal Features In Its Cover

World No.2 Rafael Nadal will share the front cover of a new Australian Open tennis game along with Ashleigh Barty. However, in a major surprise, Roger Federer and Serena Williams are missing from the game. AO Tennis 2 is the brand new tennis video game released by Big Ant Studios and can be played on PlayStation 4, Xbox One or a Nintendo Switch

AO Tennis 2 releases today! Do you have what it takes to claim international glory! Enjoy our all-new narrative-driven career mode, and play across the globe against the world's best. pic.twitter.com/nlvHjtMt9j — Big Ant Studios (@BigAntStudios) January 9, 2020

AO Tennis 2 does have Rafael Nadal in the game, but the selection of 25 players in the game lacks a number of the pro circuit’s biggest names. AO Tennis 2 makes up for the lack of licensed players by giving the user an opportunity to fill the rosters with their own made players. The game will let every user create their own players and share them with other members of the community. In fact, promoting the creativity of the users is one of the stand-out features of the game. if one doesn't find Roger Federer in the game, then the player can emulate him in the creator.

Rafael Nadal talks up about retirement plans

Rafael Nadal recently joined Roger Federer and played an exhibition match in Cape Town last Friday in front of nearly 52,000 spectators as a part of the 'Match in Africa' event. After the event, the 19-time Grand Slam champion was interviewed by The National. He spoke about his retirement and said that he thinks he has a lot of things that make him happy away from tennis. He stressed on the fact that tennis is an important part of his life but he can be very happy without playing the sport since the other aspects of his life going well gives him a lot of calm.

