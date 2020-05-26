Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, LeBron James Star In Latest Hard-hitting Nike Commercial

World-renowned sports brand Nike has recently come up with another commercial. The 90-second ad, titled “Never too far down” is narrated by National Basketball Association (NBA) legend LeBron James. The advertisement chronicles some iconic comeback moments of world-class sportspersons like tennis champions Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and even LeBron James himself.

Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and LeBron James in Nike ad

The latest Nike ad is intended to instil hope in the minds of people during this coronavirus pandemic, by citing the example of sports. In the commercial, LeBron James can be heard narrating the comeback stories of popular athlete’s like Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Cristiano Ronaldo, Naomi Osaka and himself when they were staring down the barrel at some point of their respective careers.

The ad begins with LeBron James saying "We've all been underestimated and counted out. Those moments it felt like it was over”. The Los Angeles Lakers star then hailed the fighting spirit of down-and-out athletes who kept fighting to secure a victory in the end despite of given no chance,. The commercial then shows a montage of comeback clips of the likes of Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and LeBron James etc. overcoming their hurdles.

The Nike ad, which premiered on May 23, then continues with LeBron James saying that the athletes have managed to make a comeback from the impossible. The NBA legend ends the 90-second inspirational film by indirectly referencing the global coronavirus pandemic the world is fighting at the moment. He uses the sporting analogy with the pandemic and says the battle right now is much bigger than any championships or tournaments we have participated till now.

James continues citing the memorable comeback stories from the sporting world and sends a powerful message by saying "No matter how down or out of contention we are, we are never too far down to come back."

The latest Nike ad was part of the brand’s ongoing campaign "You Can't Stop Sport" which began in March. The slogan is a direct reference to the ongoing stoppage of worldwide sporting activities due to lockdown situations and travel restrictions in several countries.

Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and LeBron James star in Nike ad, watch video

Image credits: Nike YouTube channel