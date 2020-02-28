The Debate
Rafael Nadal Vs S Kwon Acapulco Open Live Streaming Details & Quarter-final Match Preview

Tennis News

World No.2 Rafael Nadal will play against Kwon Soon-Woo in the quarter-final of Acapulco Open. Here's the Rafael Nadal vs S Kwon live streaming details.

Rafael Nadal vs S Kwon

World No.2 Rafael Nadal will play against Kwon Soon-Woo in the quarter-final of the ATP Tour's Acapulco Open on Friday. Let us look at the Rafael Nadal vs S Kwon live streaming details and preview.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer join Maria Sharapova in iconic Funko Pop figurines

Rafael Nadal vs S Kwon Quarterfinal: Rafael Nadal vs S Kwon live streaming details

The Nadal vs Kwon quarterfinal will be broadcasted live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD in India. On the other hand, the Rafael Nadal vs S Kwon live streaming will be available on Tennis TV for fans around the world. However, a subscription is required to watch it. Let us look at some more details of the clash.

Venue: Acapulco Princess Mundo Imperial, Mexico

Surface: Outdoor Hard Court.

Rafael Nadal vs S Kwon live streaming date: Friday, February 28, 2020

Rafael Nadal vs S Kwon live streaming time: 9.30 AM IST

Also Read | Nick Kyrgios gets booed by crowd after retiring midway from 1st round Acapulco Open match

Rafael Nadal vs S Kwon live streaming: Rafael Nadal vs S Kwon preview

This is the first time that the Rafael Nadal vs S Kwon match will be happening on the ATP Tour. Kwon Soon-woo made a great start to the campaign this year. He defeated Taro Daniel in three sets in the first round. Kwon then proceeded to defeat eighth seed Dusan Lajovic 7-6, 6-0.

Also Read | Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic the most dope tested players in 2019

Rafael Nadal would have to win the tournament, while hoping that archrival and World No.1 Novak Djokovic bows out from the semi-final clash in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships for the Spaniard to be back at the top of the ATP rankings. The Spaniard has not yet dropped a set in the tournament so far, defeating his countryman Pablo Andujar and Miomir Kecmanovic.

Also Read | Man City invite Rafael Nadal's uncle for motivational speech ahead of Real Madrid clash

