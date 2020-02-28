Rafael Nadal Vs S Kwon Acapulco Open Live Streaming Details & Quarter-final Match Preview

World No.2 Rafael Nadal will play against Kwon Soon-Woo in the quarter-final of the ATP Tour's Acapulco Open on Friday. Let us look at the Rafael Nadal vs S Kwon live streaming details and preview.

Rafael Nadal vs S Kwon Quarterfinal: Rafael Nadal vs S Kwon live streaming details

1:02am in Acapulco and @RafaelNadal is still making sure everyone gets an autograph 🤗#AMT2020 pic.twitter.com/VXWTLgaVxA — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 27, 2020

The Nadal vs Kwon quarterfinal will be broadcasted live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD in India. On the other hand, the Rafael Nadal vs S Kwon live streaming will be available on Tennis TV for fans around the world. However, a subscription is required to watch it. Let us look at some more details of the clash.

Venue: Acapulco Princess Mundo Imperial, Mexico

Surface: Outdoor Hard Court.

Rafael Nadal vs S Kwon live streaming date: Friday, February 28, 2020

Rafael Nadal vs S Kwon live streaming time: 9.30 AM IST

Rafael Nadal vs S Kwon live streaming: Rafael Nadal vs S Kwon preview

This is the first time that the Rafael Nadal vs S Kwon match will be happening on the ATP Tour. Kwon Soon-woo made a great start to the campaign this year. He defeated Taro Daniel in three sets in the first round. Kwon then proceeded to defeat eighth seed Dusan Lajovic 7-6, 6-0.

3⃣ of the best @RafaelNadal forehands you'll EVER see❗



The top seed is into the quarters at the #AMT2020, after defeating Kecmanovic 6-2 7-5!



🎥: @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/zanEehSMeg — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 27, 2020

Rafael Nadal would have to win the tournament, while hoping that archrival and World No.1 Novak Djokovic bows out from the semi-final clash in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships for the Spaniard to be back at the top of the ATP rankings. The Spaniard has not yet dropped a set in the tournament so far, defeating his countryman Pablo Andujar and Miomir Kecmanovic.

