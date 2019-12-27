Roger Federer Will Beat Serena Williams 6-0, 6-0? UK TV Anchor Bets £1 Bn For Match Result

British TV personality Piers Morgan has reignited the perennial tennis debate featuring gender inequality by stating that men's legend Roger Federer would beat women's legend Serena Williams if the two ever clash in a singles match. He also offered to bet a whopping £1 billion on the outcome of a Federer-Williams match going in Federer’s favour. Morgan made the statement on a popular news show Good Morning Britain, responding to co-host Susanna Reid’s observations about the standards of men’s and women’s football.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Slams Roger Federer And His Comparison With Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi

And the Most Stylish Man of the Decade, People's Choice Award, goes to ... @rogerfederer! 🏆 https://t.co/WJq5zdX3cX pic.twitter.com/qzOvBSigZP — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) December 20, 2019

Also Read | Roger Federer Reveals His Favourite Christmas Destination After Retirement

Roger Federer vs Serena Williams?

Piers Morgan made a bold claim that Roger Federer would win against Serena Williams 6-0, 6-0. The last time the two tennis superstars faced each other was at the Hopman Cup in a mixed doubles match and Roger Federer had won it. He went on to add that the top 200 men at Wimbledon would beat Serena Williams. Morgan clarified that he did not imply Serena Williams not being a tennis superstar in her own right. He explained that he just thought that Roger Federer has a better chance against Serena Williams on a tennis court, which even Williams would admit to herself.

Also Read | Roger Federer Calls 2019 A 'great' Year After Defeating Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic

Also Read | Roger Federer: 'Rafael Nadal And Novak Djokovic Can Break My Record Of 20 Majors'

Reid countered Morgan's reasoning stating that while Serena was at the top of her game in recent times, Roger Federer has struggled with injuries and with his performance on court in recent years. This did not deter Morgan, who maintained that despite the champion’s woes, Roger Federer was the better player. Reid dismissed Morgan assessment and offer alike by stating she did not have that so much money.

Also Read | Serena Williams, Wozniacki To Play Doubles In New Zealand