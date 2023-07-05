Not just Roger Federer, Lionel Messi has also been part of a Coldplay concert - WATCH

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer received a rousing welcome at the All England Club as he returned to Wimbledon for the first time since announcing his retirement from the sport. At the center court, he interacted with the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. A day before his Wimbledon appearance, Federer was seen sharing the stage with the iconic British rock band Coldplay during their concert in Zurich.

Did you know? Lionel Messi was also part of a Coldplay concert earlier this year

Over a month before Roger Federer shared the stage with the iconic bank Coldplay, football great Lionel Messi was also part of a Coldplay concert. As per RMC Sport, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner skipped the annual UNFP award ceremony on May 28 to attend Coldplay’s concert in Barcelona. The UNFP ceremony is held every year to honour the best players in the Ligue 1, Ligue 2, and the D1 Arkema (Women's first division).

The 36-year-old was seen enjoying his time at the Coldplay concert at the Montjuic Stadium and was seemingly keeping a low profile. However, the Barca fans in attendance identified him as sitting in the lower stands and began chanting his name. Here’s a look at the snippets from the concert.

Coldplay's visit to FC Barcelona's home Camp Nou

Members of the Coldplay band also paid a visit to FC Barcelona during their Spain tour and met up with star footballers like Robert Lewandowski, among others. The band also took pictures with the Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez. Check out the video of Coldplay's visit to Camp Nou.

What’s next for Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi announced Inter Miami as his next destination after ending his two-year-long tenure at Paris Saint-Germain. He reportedly rejected a big money move from a Saudi Arabian club and opted to join the Major League Soccer team, which is co-owned by the legendary David Beckham.