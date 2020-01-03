Roger Federer Names This Russian Youngster To Watch Out For In 2020

Russian youngster Andrey Rublev might be over the moon after 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer called him extraordinary. Roger Federer was answering a question regarding who among the new crop of players was special.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Brags About Being Better Than Long-time Rival Roger Federer

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were the top three ranked players at the start of 2010.



It’s now 2020 and they still occupy the top three. pic.twitter.com/UgaZr1vnKP — bet365_aus (@bet365_aus) January 1, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Lauds 'inspirations' Roger Federer And Rafael Nadal

Andrey Rublev had defeated Roger Federer

Roger Federer recalled that Andrey Rublev had impressed him when they had played against each other in Cincinnati. Andrey Rublev had defeated Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4 at the Cincinnati Open in August last year. The loss had come as a surprise for Roger Federer. The young Russian also won the Kremlin Cup in Moscow last year which helped him improve his ranking to Number 23.

Also Read | Alexander Zverev Calls Roger Federer 'old' In Hilarious Banter

Who will be named 2019 Comeback Player of the Year?

🇬🇧 Andy Murray

🇷🇺 Andrey Rublev

🇫🇷 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

🇨🇭 Stan Wawrinka#ATPAwards 🏆 — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 16, 2019

Also Read | Roger Federer Pokes Fun At Himself After Winning GQ Most Stylish Man Of The Decade Award

Several established tennis stars were asked the same question. Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut believes that Alex de Minaur would impress in 2020. Italian player Jannik Sinner (18) was the pick of several players including Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini and Stan Wawrinka. Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev picked Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov for showing great promise. At the same time, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime got a vote of confidence from Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Also Read | Roger Federer Reveals Biggest Reason Behind Giving Up On Skiing In Recent Years

NEXT STOP ➡️ DAVIS CUP FINALS@VasekPospisil and @denis_shapo defeated Russia’s Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5) to advance to 🇨🇦’s first @DavisCupFinals 🔥🔥



Details 🎾 https://t.co/SD3rEXH9DN pic.twitter.com/gJm1hgH7YM — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) November 23, 2019

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Kicks Off 2020 Season With Fun Dance Workout Ahead Of Australian Open 2020