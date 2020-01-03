The Debate
Roger Federer Names This Russian Youngster To Watch Out For In 2020

Tennis News

Russian youngster Andrey Rublev might be over the moon after 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer called him extraordinary. Read on to know more.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Roger Federer

Russian youngster Andrey Rublev might be over the moon after 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer called him extraordinary. Roger Federer was answering a question regarding who among the new crop of players was special.

Andrey Rublev had defeated Roger Federer

Roger Federer recalled that Andrey Rublev had impressed him when they had played against each other in Cincinnati. Andrey Rublev had defeated Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4 at the Cincinnati Open in August last year. The loss had come as a surprise for Roger Federer. The young Russian also won the Kremlin Cup in Moscow last year which helped him improve his ranking to Number 23.

Several established tennis stars were asked the same question. Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut believes that Alex de Minaur would impress in 2020. Italian player Jannik Sinner (18) was the pick of several players including Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini and Stan Wawrinka. Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev picked Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov for showing great promise. At the same time, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime got a vote of confidence from Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Published:
