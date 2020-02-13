Roger Federer's 2020 Schedule: Which Tournaments Will The Swiss Maestro Play This Year?

After failing to win the 2020 Australian Open, Roger Federer took some time off from the ATP circuit. He played an exhibition game alongside Rafael Nadal in Cape Town, South Africa for the Roger Federer Foundation. The Swiss ace will next head to Dubai to defend his crown.

With Tokyo Olympics just around the corner, we take a look at how the 2020 season will shape up for Federer.

Roger Federer 2020 schedule

After Australian Open, Roger Federer's 2020 schedule continues with the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (February 24-29). He won the tournament last year after beating the likes of Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Roberto Bautista Agut.

Following the event in Dubai, Federer will then compete in Masters 1000 events at Indian Wells (March 12 - March 22) and Miami (March 25 - April 5). For the clay season, Federer will open his campaign at Madrid Open (May 3 - May 10) before taking part in the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome (May 10 - May 17). Following Rome, Federer will next head to Roland Garros for the French Open (May 24 - June 7).

After the conclusion of the clay season, Roger Federer will focus on his favourite surface i.e. grass. He will begin his campaign on the grass in Halle (June 15 - June 21) before heading to Wimbledon (June 29 - July 12). Following Wimbledon, Federer will shift his focus in search of individual gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (July 25 - August 2).

After the Olympics, Federer could play the Cincinnati Masters (August 16 - August 23). He'll then be playing the final Grand Slam tournament of the year i.e. US Open (August 31 - September 13). The Swiss will then close his season with the Laver Cup in Boston (September 25 - September 27), the Shanghai Masters (October 11 - October 18) and his native Basel tournament (October 26 - November 1). He could also compete in the Nitto ATP London Finals (November 15 - November 22).

