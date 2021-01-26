Roger Federer Reveals INCREDIBLE No. Of Times He Has Hit A Tennis Ball Since Childhood

Sitting out the Australian Open 2021, Swiss Maestro Roger Federer made a bold claim regarding his career during a promotional event for a sponsor. Talking to some members of the luxury champagne brand Moet & Chandon, Federer made a bold claim about how many tennis shots he must have played through his career. Considering that Federer has been one of the most consistent players on the ATP circuit - he has been playing almost nonstop since his debut back in 1999 - this huge number seems fairly believable.

Also Read | Media: Margaret Court Set To Receive Top Australian Award

Roger Federer crosses 2 million milestone?

On a video call during a promotion for his longtime sponsors Moet & Chandon, Roger Federer had a hilarious response for someone who asked him if he might have completed a million serves during his lifetime. The 39-year-old replied that he did not think that his shoulders could have survived 2 million services. However, he did offer up another figure, saying that he believed that he must have played at least 2 million shots through his career, especially if one factors in his practice sessions, doubles matches and other charity games.

The conversation, that took place on the context of the number of bubbles in a bottle of champagne vs the number of shots Federer must have played in his lifetime, earned a hilarious reply from Federer, who said "I have definitely not hit two million serves in my life, I don’t think my shoulder would survive that. I feel though that maybe I’ve hit two million shots in my life in all the practices and the juniors, doubles, you name it, so maybe I have hit two million shots".

Also Read | Conor McGregor SLAMS Novak Djokovic For Australian Open 2021 Quarantine Controversy

Roger Federer injury update and comeback

After missing the entire 2020 tennis season except the Australian Open, it seems like Roger Federer may be back in action as early as March this year. Federer chose to sit out the Australian Open 2021, claiming that he did not feel fit enough to take on the challenge of a Grand Slam yet, missing the hardcourt slam for the first time in his 21-year-long career. However, he may make an appearance at the ATP Qatar Open in the second week of March 2021. If he does go through with this, Federer will come in as the No.5 player in the circuit.

Also Read | Andy Murray Pulls Out Of Australian Open After Failing To Come Upon 'workable Quarantine'

Roger Federer Grand Slams

After Rafael Nadal equalled his record of 20 Grand Slams, Roger Federer will be eagerly looking forward to the summer and a potential Grand Slam comeback at his favourite - Wimbledon. The marquee grass-court slam was cancelled in 2020 but is on the calendar for 2021 - with or without an audience. Federer has not won a Slam since his 2018 victory at the Australian Open and has suggested that he may sit out some bigger tournaments in order to concentrate on just the Slams now.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Chooses His 'Greatest-Ever' Rival Between Roger Federer And Novak Djokovic

Image Credits: Roger Federer Twitter