Roger Federer Saving 7 Match Points Makes Netflix Post Witty 'Friends' Tweet

Swiss legend and World No.3 Roger Federer made it to the Australian Open 2020 semi-finals with a hard-fought victory over unseeded opponent Tennys Sandgren. Federer defeated Tennys Sandgren 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3 to advance to the next round. The Swiss ace let his first set lead slip and had to battle it out in the last two sets to set up a potential semi-final with World No.2 Novak Djokovic.

Federer finds a way 🇨🇭@rogerfederer saves seven match points to def. Tennys Sandgren 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3 and reach the #AusOpen semifinals for the 15th time.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/B3Biy3q1Ez — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020

Roger Federer saves 7 match points in epic Australian Open 2020 win

In typical Roger Federer fashion, the World No.3 started slow, losing two consecutive sets after comfortably clinching the first. When it seemed all down and out for Federer, the Swiss ace turned on his class, securing the fourth and the fifth set to complete an epic comeback. Roger Federer en-route his incredible come from behind victory and saved 7 match points to clinch an unlikely win in the Australian Open 2020 quarter-finals. Fans went berserk at Roger Federer’s antics and Netflix India used a ‘Friends’ reference to express their emotions.

.@rogerfederer doesn't remember all 7️ match points Sandgren had.



"I could have blinked at the wrong time and shanked and that would have been it. I was definitely incredibly lucky today." #AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/bvyDNSgAua — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020

Netflix India uses Friends reference to define Roger Federer's 7-match point save

Netflix India are quite famous for on social media for their use of references of popular shows on current events. Netflix used the famed reference from a conversation from Friends featuring Monica Geller, played by Courtney Cox, and Matthew Perry’s character, Chandler. In the scene, Monica teaches Chandler as to how many erogenous zones are there in a woman’s body. Well, for anyone who watched Roger Federer put on the show at Australian Open 2020, it’s hard to disagree with Netflix’s reaction.

Seven

Seven!

SEVEN



^Monica/ Me thinking about the number of match points Roger Federer saved. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 28, 2020

