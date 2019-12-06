Rohan Bopanna Gives Injury Update; Eyes 2020 Tokyo Games

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna who was forced out of India's recent Davis Cup tie due to a shoulder injury, on Thursday gave an update on his injury saying that he is 'absolutely fine' now. India had progressed to the 2020 Qualifiers after securing a 4-0 lead against Pakistan in the Davis Cup on November 30.

"My injury is absolutely fine now. I have started back training," Bopanna told ANI during an event in Mumbai. "Unfortunately, I was injured but I am really happy that India won the tie and looking forward to the next tie in March. Bopanna said. Bopanna is also optimistic about the future of Indian tennis saying that we have good youngsters. I think there are lots of good youngsters coming up. In US Open, Sumit Nagal played a really great match against Roger Federer and Sasi Kumar Mukund is also really doing well apart from Prajnesh and Ramkumar, who have already been doing well. So we have good players coming up and it is really good for Indian tennis," he said

READ: Roger Federer lauds Nadal for his contribution to tennis; looks forward to more clashes

Bopanna eyes 2020 Tokyo Games

Getting back on track Bopanna spoke about getting back into the groove as fast as possible with an eye on Tokyo. “I am looking forward to the Olympic Games. Divij (Sharan) and I are trying to play as much as possible, in tournaments wherever we can get in,” said Bopanna.

Bopanna launched the 'ASICS Limited Edition GEL-NIMBUS 22' and race day t-shirt for the 'Tata Mumbai Marathon', which will be held on January 19 next year.

READ: Sania Mirza's 'OOTD pictures' with her son Izhaan Malik are too cute to be missed

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

An estimated 600,000 overseas visitors are expected to flock to the Japanese capital and surrounding regions for the 2020 Olympics, and the Games, as they are every four years will be an endurance test of planning and logistics for organisers and attendees alike.

READ: Roger Federer's witty tweet after Swiss coin honour breaks the internet

READ: Roger Federer intrigues fans online by running around New York City, here is how

(With Inputs from ANI)