Roger Federer Intrigues Fans Online By Running Around New York City, Here Is How

Tennis legend Roger Federer is a brand in himself. Now, the Swiss tennis ace is investing in a shoe brand from his home country. As part of the brand's latest promotional activities, it created an advertisement featuring the 20-time Grand Slam Champion. In the commercial, Federer is seen running around the streets of New York City, sporting ‘On’ shoes.

The first On assignment for @rogerfederer? An all-action run through NYC. From making an appearance on the @todayshow to setting the pace in Central Park, watch Roger beat the New York traffic on clouds.



Learn more about Roger’s new role at On: https://t.co/bBa7WjGtwg pic.twitter.com/Bh4jJFUnUr — On (@on_running) November 26, 2019

Roger Federer refuses to comment on tennis shoe production

According to the Swiss newspaper 20 min, the shoe company currently manufactures sneakers. However, Federer has refused to comment on whether the company has plans to branch into tennis shoe manufacturing. In the commercial, Federer is seen taking photos of passers-by, buying a pretzel and becoming a cameraman on an American TV show before running with ‘On’ running club members from New York City.

The concept of the commercial is to show an ordinary day in the tennis maestro’s life. The makers of the ad said that the advertisement was spontaneous as they accompanied Federer to his various engagements in New York. They said that only a segment to be shot in Central Park was approved. The remaining footage was taken from the real-life events Federer attended.

The Swiss newspaper said that Federer was in high spirits and stopped to interact with New Yorkers during the filming sometime in November. The paper noted that the tennis star was relaxed and sported a broad smile while shooting the ad despite having arrived in NYC just a few hours earlier.

Roger Federer runs on the streets of New York