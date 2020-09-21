Rome Masters 2020 Final: Djokovic Vs Schwartzman Live Streaming In India, H2H And Preview

World No.1 Novak Djokovic will face off against No.15 Diego Schwartzman at the Men's singles final of Rome Masters 2020. Going by past encounters between the two heavyweights, this match can be expected to go to the final set. We can also expect some aggressive strokeplay by both players, who have major records on the line at today's match.

Rome Masters 2020: Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman preview

Going into the finals of the Men's Singles event at Rome Masters 2020, Novak Djokovic will be the favourite to win. He has had an exceptional run in 2020, going undefeated until his US Open disqualification earlier this month. His streak so far is 30-1 in 2020.

At Rome Masters 2020, the World No.1 has only dropped one set on his way to the final. He has won four of his nine finals at the ATP Masters 1000 event. Djokovic will also have an extra motivating factor in this contest - a win today will mean a 36th ATP Masters 1000 title, a world record. The Serb will be keen to get ahead of Rafael Nadal, with whom he currently shares this distinction.

On the other hand, there's Diego Schwartzman. The 28-year-old has produced the biggest upset of the clay-court season yet, by ousting defending champion and King of Clay, Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals. Despite all odds being stacked against him, Schwartzman, who had a 0-9 losing streak against Nadal, defeated his opponent in straight sets.

Schwartzman then put up a dogged fight against Canada's Denis Shapovalov, winning 6-4, 5-7, 7-6, in the semi-finals. This earned him a spot in his first ATP Masters 1000 final. For Schwartzman, the stakes could not be higher. If he wins today, he will not only lift his maiden ATP Masters 100 title but will also break into the ATP's top-10 rankings for the first time in his career.

Djokovic Schwartzman head to head stats

The head to head stats for Novak Djokovic and Diego Schwartzman stand 4-0 in favour of the Serbian. Their last meeting was at the round of 16 at the Australian Open. Their last meeting on clay was at last year's Rome Masters semi-final. Djokovic won that encounter in three sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman live streaming

Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman Rome Masters 2020 final is set to begin at 8:30 pm IST from the Center Court in Rome. The Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman Rome Masters 2020 final can be watched live in India on Sony Six HD. Tennis fans can also stream the Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman Rome Masters 2020 final on Sony LIV. Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman Rome Masters 2020 scores can also be followed live on the tournament's social media.

Image Credits: Novak Djokovic & ATP Tour Twitter