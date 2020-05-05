Sania Mirza Backs Virat Kohli, Bollywood Stars Endorsing 'Mat Kar Forward' Initiative

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Indian citizens to remain indoors in order to reduce the rate of infection being caused by the disease. The deadly virus has claimed the lives of over 1,500 people with over 46,000 people testing positive for coronavirus over the last month. The COVID-19 crisis has led to a lot of panic and chaos, not just in India but across the globe. A lot of concerned but misinformed citizens have been quick to forward messages on social media without verifying the authenticity of said messages. In a bid to raise awareness against the misleading forwards, TikTok launched the 'Mat Karo Forward' campaign for Indians, an initiative that received considerable backing from Indian athletes.

The TikTok 'Mat Kar Forward' campaign featuring Virat Kohli and other Bollywood stars debuts on social media

India faces a huge crisis at the moment and @imVkohli, @kritisanon, @ayushmannk, and Sara Ali Khan have joined hands with us to fight it. Be a part of the solution - #MatKarForwardhttps://t.co/AiTCLNIaDg#TikTokIndia #TikTok pic.twitter.com/ObL0ab4YAE — TikTok India (@TikTok_IN) May 4, 2020

Sania Mirza backs Virat Kohli and other Bollywood stars endorse the 'Mat Kar Forward' initiative

Misinformation is much more dangerous than we think. We have all fallen prey to it. #MatKarForward is a great initiative by @TikTok_IN to stop its spread. @imVkohli, @kritisanon, @ayushmannk, #SaraAliKhan https://t.co/NZ1Igc3TMK — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) May 5, 2020

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza has been keeping herself busy during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown that has been imposed across India. She recently featured on the Chai with Raja show on social media where she talked about tennis, her husband Shoaib Malik and their son, Izhan Malik. Sania Mirza, along with the likes of Virat Kohli and Bollywood personalities, has endorsed the 'Mat Kar Forward' initiative started by TikTok in order to curb the spread of false information across social media portals.

Sania Mirza joins Purav Raja on Instagram live show

