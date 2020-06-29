Sania Mirza Teases Brother-in-law Asad 'Khaalu' Through Son Izhaan, Hardik Pandya Reacts

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza recently took to Instagram to share an adorable video with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. In the video shared by Sania Mirza online, the duo can be seen playfully interacting with each other. The video shared by Sania Mirza also shows her son comparing between Mohammad Asaduddin and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The video has gone viral online, with several eminent personalities, including Indian cricket Hardik Pandya reacting to it.

Sania Mirza son and Sania Mirza Instagram video

The video posted by Sania Mirza online begins with she and her son in the frame. Sania Mirza first asks her son what does a dog do, in which the young Izhaan can be seen imitating a dog’s bark. Sania Mirza then proceeded to ask her what Asad 'khaalu' (Asaduddin) does. At that point, Izhaan Mirza Malik can be seen imitating the umpire’s signal for a four.

In the video, Sania Mirza can be seen referring to Mohammad Asaduddin as Asad 'khaalu'. Mohammad Asaduddin is the son of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin. Mohammad Asaduddin is an Indian cricketer, who recently made his first-class debut for Goa in the Ranji Trophy. He is also the brother-in-law of Sania Mirza, having married her sister Anam Mirza in December last year.

During the video, Sania Mirza goes one step further. She then proceeds to ask her son about her father Shoaib Malik. Referring to Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza asks "And what about Baba? Baba hits a six, right?". Responding to the question, Izhaan Mirza Malik can be seen raising his arms in the air, resembling the cricketing signal for a six. During the end of the video, the mother-son duo can be seen high-fiving each other.

Several netizens, including Hardik Pandya, reacted to the video

Within hours of the video being posted by Sania Mirza, several people reacted to it, finding it adorable. Even Sania Mirza’s brother-in-law Mohammad Asaduddin reacted to the video. The cricketer replied “Such a sweetheart” on the post, leaving a heart-eyed emoji. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya also left a comment on the post. Hardik Pandya, who is set to become a father himself, left a heart-eyed emoji on the post. Indian film director Farah Khan also appreciated the post online. She left a comment saying “Awwww my cutie..” on the post by Sania Mirza.

Sania Mirza had recently revealed that she and her son Izhaan had not met Shoaib Malik for more than 3 months due to the coronavirus lockdown. During an interview, Sania Mirza said the fact that her husband Shoaib Malik is stuck in a different country from her, has not been easy. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board had recently announced that Shoaib Malik will join the rest of the Pakistan squad late after Shoaib Malik was given additional time off to meet his family.

Image Courtesy: instagram/saniamirzar