Malik Compares Ind-Pak Series With Ashes, Says 'World Badly Needs The Rivalry To Resume'

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik believes that India and Pakistan should resume bilateral series as the 'world badly needs it.' Malik has drawn comparisons with the prestigious Ashes series and stated that he would like to see the rivalry 'return' on-field soon. The veteran batsman is a part of the Pakistan squad set to tour England in July.

Speaking to a Pakistan sports daily, Malik opined that the world needs India-Pak rivalry to resume in the same way that world cricket needs the Ashes. He questioned if England and Australia could imagine Test cricket without Ashes series and added that both series are played with the same kind of passion and have such a great history. Malik also went on to say that he and his Pakistan teammates are given love and support whenever they play in India and so it is a rivalry that he would like to see return as soon as possible.

'Pak has ticked all the boxes'

Shoaib Malik also believes that the Men in Green have 'ticked all boxes' in a bid to win the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Malik has stated that in order to win these kinds of events, you have to have a very strong bowling attack and Pakistan has 'ticked that box.' He added that Pakistan's fielding has also improved which is important on the big ground. Apart from this, the veteran all-rounder also believes that the team's fitness is 'much improved' and better than it was in previous years. Furthermore, he added that the team will be 'right up there' and stands a 'very good chance' of winning the tournament.

Malik to skip initial weeks of Eng tour

As Pakistan races to resume international cricket with their upcoming tour to England, the national board has granted batsman Shoaib Malik special permission to join the squad later in July. The batsman has been allowed to spend some time with his family whom he hasn't seen for five months due to the COVID-19 outbreak and his prior commitments. Malik's wife and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and their son are in Hyderabad, India while Malik himself has been in Pakistan.

