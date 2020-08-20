Sania Mirza Nails A Handstand In Latest IG Post After Picking Up Yoga During Lockdown

Sania Mirza recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself nailing a handstand. The tennis star has been exercising at home and wanted to share the incredible feat with her fans. In her caption, the six-time Grand Slam winner revealed that she had been a little scared to do a handstand, but managed by practising during the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her caption, Sania wrote that she wanted to do the handstand all her life, but was scared to do it. However, she started doing yoga during the COVID-19-imposed lockdown to calm her anxiety and improve her "flexibility, controlled breathing and patience". She thanked Nicy Joseph in her post, who is her yoga trainer. This was also her second attempt at the handstand.

Nicy Joseph Dance & Fitness is located in Hyderabad. As per her official Instagram handle, she is a dance choreographer and celebrity dance trainer. She is a licensed Zumba instructor and founded Acro Yoga.

Neha Dhupia and Mahesh Bhupathi commented on Sania Mirza's photo

Sania Mirza tennis news and Shoaib Malik

Mirza made her comeback earlier this year, where she won the WTA Hobart International Trophy with Nadila Kichenok. However, the 33-year-old is currently on hiatus after the COVID-19 pandemic, which had momentarily put the sports world on halt. Sania last confirmed that she will not be participating in the US Open 2020. She is yet to confirm the date of her return. On the other hand, Mriza and her husband Shoaib Malik have not seen each other for over seven months due to the current travel ban. The veteran all-rounder was allowed some time to meet his family in UAE by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) before flying to England for the three-match T20I series.

(Image credit: Sania Mirza Instagram – @mirzasaniar)