Shoaib Malik Unlikely To Meet Sania Mirza Soon After Ban On International Flights Remains

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik was set to depart for England for the impending T20I series before reuniting with his family in India in July. His wife Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis legend and their son Izhaan, are currently in India. Shoaib Malik has not met his wife and son for nearly five months in wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions imposed by the Indian government.

Shoaib Malik’s reunion with Sania Mirza set to delay further

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) arranged a special touring schedule for Shoaib Malik so that the veteran cricketer can join the national side in England on July 24 only after spending some time with his family in India. However, he is now expected to join his team in the second week of August after the Indian government extended their ban on international flights till July 31. Both Sania Mirza and her one-year-old son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, have been in India before the ongoing coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown and travel restrictions were put to place in March.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza son’s latest Instagram video, watch video

Recently, Sania Mirza shared a video in which she and her son can be seen playfully interacting with each other. In the video, Izhaan Mirza Malik can be seen imitating an umpire’s signal for a four. Sania Mirza is also heard referring to Shoaib Malik while asking her son “And what about Baba? Baba hits a six, right?". Responding to the question, Sania Mirza's son Izhaan adorably raises his arms in the air, resembling the cricketing signal for a six.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan tour of England amid coronavirus United Kingdom

Pakistan players are set to take up a new cricketing assignment after nearly a four-month hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic. The team is currently on scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is against England from August 5 onwards. The Pakistan cricket players have already arrived in England and are currently undergoing training sessions. While Azhar Ali will be leading the Pakistan team in the Test series, maverick young batsman Babar Azam will be leading the ‘Men in Green’ in T20Is.

Result: Team Green won by 6 wickets



Team White: 249 & 284-5 dec

Team Green: 181 & 354-4



Azhar Ali 120 retired out

Asad Shafiq 67 retired out

Fakhar Zaman 99



Shaheen Afridi 1-23

M Musa 1-41



Scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/10pG8zSF1z pic.twitter.com/PRDjBPkdW6 — Pakistan Cricket Live (@TheRealPCB_Live) July 20, 2020

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match Test series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first Test: August 5-9 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 second Test: August 13-17 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs Pakistan 2020 third Test: August 21-25 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match T20I series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first T20I: August 28 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 second T20I: August 30 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 third T20I: September 1 at Old Trafford, Manchester

Image credit: Sania Mirza Instagram