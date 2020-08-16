Sania Mirza Pays Tribute To 'legend' Dhoni As He Retires From International Cricket

Tennis player Sania Mirza took to Twitter on Sunday and paid tribute to former Indian Cricket Team captain MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket. She called him a "legend" and one of her all-time favourite athletes

Check out the heartfelt post by Sania Mirza:

#DHONI what a legend you are .. one of my all time fav athletes and personalities on and off the field .. thank you for everything you have done and good luck with the future .. it’s been an honor to be an athlete in the same era as you from the same country 🙏🏽 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 16, 2020

Besides Sania Mirza, many fellow sports players, athletes, politicians, and actors including actor Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh, Amit Shah posted heart-warming tributes to the 2011 World Cup-winning captain.

MS Dhoni announces his retirement from international cricket

While fans will definitely miss Mahendra Sign Dhoni in blue jersey, we will see him playing in yellow from 19 September onwards in the cricket IPL 2020 as the captain of 'Chennai Super Kings'.

The former Indian cricket skipper made his retirement announcement in what we can call the "perfect Mahi's way" via his Instagram post on Saturday. Since the moment Mahi has announced his retirement from international cricket, leading politicians and his fellow team players including his fans are posting best wishes to him. The video where the Captain cool is singing 'Main pal do pal ka shayar hun' while he was serving the Indian Army last year has gone viral on the social media.

Last year, Ranchi ka Sher joined para regiment after he made himself unavailable for the WEST Indies tour 2020. MS Dhoni holds a Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) and performed patrolling duties while he was posted in Kashmir. Watch the video of the former Indian skipper which has gone viral now:



