Mary Kom Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements And ₹1 Lakh Donation To PM's Relief Fund

Six-time World Champion Mary Kom on Monday donated her month's salary worth ₹1 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund in a fight against the coronavirus outbreak in India. The coronavirus pandemic has forced India into a complete lockdown for a period of 21 days until April 14 as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. Here, let's take a look at Mary Kom net worth, her donation and the details.

Also Read: Mary Kom Donates 1 Month's Salary Worth ₹100,000 To Prime Minister's Relief Fund

Mary Kom net worth: Mary Kom salary and income

A major contribution to the Mary Kom net worth is her salary and prize money. According to caknowledge.com, Mary Kom's net worth is approximately ₹3.32 crore. The six-time world champion's net worth soared after her 2012 Olympics performance. Mary Kom received as many as ₹1.55 crore from various state governments and ministries across the country for 2012 Olympics bronze medal win as per reports. She also receives ₹1 lakh as monthly salary for being a Rajya Sabha MP.

Also Read: Kapil Dev Net Worth, Investments, Salary, Personal Life And 83' Movie

Mary Kom net worth: Endorsements and Mary Kom film

Mary Kom is not a popular figure when it comes to endorsements. However, she is associated with 25 brands including BSNL, Nestle Every Day and Herba Life Nutrition. She was also named brand ambassador for PUMA in 2019 for the women’s training category. Mary Kom has been commercially managed by IOS Sports and Entertainment, an Indian talent management firm since 2008. Mary Kom was reportedly paid ₹25 lakh for the Mary Kom film where Hindi film actor Priyanka Chopra played her role.

Also Read: PV Sindhu Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements And ₹10,00,000 Donation For Fighting Coronavirus

Mary Kom net worth: Mary Kom donation to the PM relief fund

Six-time World Champion Mary Kom announced on Monday that she will donate her entire month's salary to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund in the fight against coronavirus. In a letter to her bank where her salary account is maintained, Mary Kom asked the officials to donate ₹1 lakh to the fund. She also released the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) instalment worth ₹1 crore for the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Also Read: PV Sindhu To Donate ₹500,000 Each For Telangana And Andhra Pradesh To Fight Coronavirus

Disclaimer: The above Mary Kom net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.