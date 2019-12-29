Serena Williams Surprises Fans With Masking Routine Which Costs Only $4 Per Night

Celebrities are often known to have specifically high priced night-time regimens. For instance, Gwyneth Paltrow’s night-time regimen costs about $600, Emily Ratajkowski spends $800 on hers and Liv Tyler’s tops $1,000. And why not? If you can afford to pay for it and you love pores and skincare, spend your cash as you make sure you do on products and solutions that aid you and come to feel the way you want, right? But tennis superstar Serena Williams has found an excellent item at a substantially reduced price.

The tennis icon and entrepreneur posted to her Instagram story to share what she calls her “nightly magnificence program,” which, rather of creams and serums, is composed of spot-managing masks. She spoke while filming herself with her phone about how she did unique masks every night. Serena added that she was undertaking a chin lift with white, stretchy cloth cradles and is secured with ear holes. Then she emphasized about her gold undereye masks, referring to a gold forehead patch that matches the under-eye patches.

From the looks of it, Williams’s gold below-eye and forehead patches are the Matykos 24K Gold Collagen Beneath Eye & Forehead Patches, a box of which comes with 10 sets of patches for $15. And even though there are tons of chin-lifting masks on Amazon, it appears to be the CliniqPro V-Line Experience and Chin Lifting Mask, which gives you 5 masks for $13. All in all, that comes to a very budget-helpful $4 a night if you multi-mask every night.

Serena Williams becomes only female sportsperson in 2010s' 40 highest-paid athletes

Serena Williams is the only female athlete to be included on Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes of the 2010s, which was published on Monday. The rankings documented the highest-paid athletes from January 1, 2010, to present. Boxer Floyd Mayweather, who earned a whopping $915 million, tops the list.

According to Forbes, Serena Williams earned $215 million courtesy her sponsorship deals with brands like Nike, Gatorade and Beats. In 2019, Serena Williams was the only woman in the top 100 athlete earners, sitting at the 63rd spot. In 2018, no female athletes made it on the list.

