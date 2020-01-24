Seth Rollins Feels It Is Becoming Easier To Play An Antagonist In WWE

WWE RAW Tag-Team Champion Seth Rollins is known for speaking his mind. Earlier, he went viral for thrashing a wrestling expert on Twitter. Recently, he gathered attention for slamming the entire WWE Universe. Seth Rollins was recently interviewed by the San Antonio Express News where the former WWE Universal Champion revealed that it’s easier to play an antagonist in WWE these days. Fans make it hard for any wrestler to sustain a long-term babyface run.

Seth Rollins said that this is a completely different era. These days, anyone can easily play an antagonist because fans like to criticise everyone. Seth Rollins added that a few years ago, people used to watch the TV, talk to some people and go on with their lives. But these days, they take to Twitter and rip a storyline apart.

"Our audience looks for things to complain about, to dislike and to pick apart. It's such a short, short lifespan. If you can maintain being in that hero role for a lengthy period of time, you are doing something incredible," Rollins said.

Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy started strong as they kept Erik and Ivar off balance. The Viking Raiders kept on fighting back and delivered the Viking Experience. The challengers fought back, but the champions answered with their own skills and moves. In the later part of the match, Buddy Murphy hit a bicycle knee to Erik and Seth Rollins delivered The Stomp. Buddy Murphy pinned a member of The Viking Raiders and secured the win.

