WWE RAW Highlights: Seth Rollins And Buddy Murphy Become Tag Team Champs, Lana-Lashley Win

This week’s WWE RAW saw Andrade defend his United States Championship title against Rey Mysterio in a Ladder Match. Fans also saw Ricochet confront WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and call him a coward. Lana and Bobby Lashley teamed up to face the duo of Rusev and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match. The Viking Raiders also defended their RAW Tag-Team championship against the duo of Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy.

WWE RAW: Major matches/segments happened

Andrade defeats Rey Mysterio, retains his United States Championship title

Andrade was no match for Rey Mysterio from the start, but the constant interference of Zelina Vega gave El Idolo a huge advantage. After the 'Masked Luchador' delivered a 619 to Andrade, he started climbing the ladder to grab the US title. Rey Mysterio could have won, but Zelina Vega got on the way and stopped him from climbing the ladder. Andrade recovered and sent Rey Mysterio through a ladder and retained his championship. After the match, Andrade tried to punish Rey Mysterio, but Humberto Carrillo came in for the save.

Ricochet confronts Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman appeared on the WWE ring and started hyping Brock Lesnar’s victory in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Ricochet interrupted the WWE Champion and his advocate and claimed that he is not scared of 'The Beast Incarnate'. Brock Lesnar smiled at 'The One and Only' and started walking out. Ricochet thrashed Brock Lesnar and asked ‘Are you scared, Brock?’ Lesnar responded with a low blow and said ‘Not scared’.

Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy defeat The Viking Raiders, become new RAW Tag-Team Champions

Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy started strong as they kept Erik and Ivar off balance. The Viking Raiders kept on fighting back and delivered the Viking Experience. The challengers fought back, but the champions answered with their own skills and moves. In the later part of the match, Buddy Murphy hit a bicycle knee to Erik and Seth Rollins delivered The Stomp. Buddy Murphy pinned the member of The Viking Raiders and secured the win.

WWE RAW results: Other matches/segments happened

Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders confront Seth Rollins, AOP & Buddy Murphy

Aleister Black defeats a local competitor

Drew McIntyre face Randy Orton

Becky Lynch defeats Kairi Sane

Erick Rowan defeats Matt Hardy

Mixed Tag Team Match: Bobby Lashley & Lana defeat Rusev & Liv Morgan

