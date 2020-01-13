Seth Rollins Blames WWE For Putting Him In A 'fist-fight' Without His Consent

Tonight’s episode of RAW will see the much-publicized fist-fight involving Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show versus Seth Rollins and the AOP. The match was announced last week after Big Show made a surprise return to WWE and aligned himself with the babyfaces.

However, Seth Rollins recently revealed that he did not give his consent for the 6-man tag team fist-fight.

Even though the brass put me in a match without my consent, while I was half conscious, I’ll overcome those odds and continue to set the standard for the best pro wrestling company on Earth. You’re welcome. https://t.co/s07Jwx2YbQ — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 12, 2020

Rollins predicts the results

Rollins had mentioned on a TV interview that he is the best pro-wrester in the business. He was confident that he and the AOP would win the fist-fight. He also stated that wrestlers in WWE had been involved in fist-fights for years, but they didn’t call it that.

During the interview which was held on the red carpet of the Dolittle premier, Seth Rollins claimed that he was the best fist fighter on the entire planet and he would take care of business.

Later on, Seth Rollins said that WWE bosses put him in the match without his consent and when he was not in his senses. However, true to his messiah-complex, Rollins said that he would overcome this just like he had overcome other obstacles in his path. He further added that he would continue to uphold the standard of wrestling set by the best pro-wrestling company in the world.

Meanwhile, with the Big Show working with the babyfaces, victory might be hard to come by for Rollins and the AOP. However, there are speculation that the Big Show will turn on his teammates – Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe – and team up with Rollins and the AOP. Whatever may happen, Monday Night RAW is going to be an exciting one.

