WWE Fans Make Fun Of Seth Rollins Who Wore Just One Glove On RAW

Seth Rollins kicked off Monday Night RAW with a promo where he introduced Buddy Murphy as his newest Messiah. It looks like Rollins is fully committed to his transformation into a heel. Since he ditched his babyface storyline to turn heel, the WWE star has been making small changes to his ‘Monday Night Messiah’ look. One such styling tweak is Seth Rollins wearing a single black glove during his RAW appearances.

Also Read | WWE RAW Preview: Brock Lesnar To Appear; Rey Mysterio To Face Andrade In A Ladder Match

Also Read | Kevin Owens' WILD Jump Over The AOP On WWE RAW Leaves Fans Stunned

However, this new style has been mocked by WWE fans. They poked fun at the star’s new look on social media. From comparing him to Luke Skywalker from Star Wars to saying he stole the look from Michael Jackson, Twitter is full of funny tweets and memes aimed at Rollins.

Also Read | Liv Morgan & Rusev To Face Lana & Lashley On Next Week's WWE RAW

Fans react to Seth Rollins' appearance

One twitter user with the handle @Jabotism said that Seth Rollins has taken to wearing a black glove to symbolize that he is a bad guy. The user said that the single glove was Seth Rollins’ bad guy glove.

Seth Rollins wears a glove now to let know he's a bad guy now. It's his bad guy glove. #RAW #WWEFistFight — Jabot (@Jabotism) January 14, 2020

Another twitter user @TeddiTurnbuckle called him Seth Rollins Skywalker, comparing him to the Star Wars character who took to wearing a glove after losing his hand.

Also Read | WWE: Kevin Owens Wants To Recreate The Steve Austin's 'Stunner', The Legend Responds

@Swiftfade compared the WWE star’s glove to an oven mitt and said Seth Rollins looked ready to take out a cake from the oven.

Other users were blunt about their dislike of the look, saying Rollins needed to stop wearing the glove.

Seth Rollins with that glove looking like he bout to take out cake from the oven 😭 — Swift 🅙 (@swiftfades_) January 14, 2020

Also Read | WWE RAW: Seth Rollins, Big Show And Others Talk About WWE’s First-ever ‘Fist-Fight’