Seth Rollins And Buddy Murphy Become The New Tag Team Champions On WWE RAW

WWE News

The Viking Raiders are the former WWE Tag Team champions now as they have been dethroned by the new tag team champions Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. Read more.

Seth Rollins

The Viking Raiders are former WWE Tag Team champions now as they have been dethroned by Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy on the latest episode of Monday Night WWE RAW. The Viking Raiders couldn’t defend their title on WWE RAW in Wichita, KS at the Intrust Bank Arena.

Also Read | Seth Rollins Blames WWE For Putting Him In A 'fist-fight' Without His Consent

Also Read | WWE RAW: Seth Rollins, Big Show And Others Talk About WWE’s First-ever ‘Fist-Fight’

WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy are the new champions

This will be the first time that the WWE Universe will witness Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy hold a title together. Buddy Murphy teamed up with the Monday Night Messiah in the previous episode of Monday Night WWE RAW. Buddy Murphy helped The AOP and Seth Rollins in defeating Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & The Big Show in a fistfight. The fistfight was firs-of-its-kind on WWE.

Also Read | John Cena Gets Support From Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch At The Premiere Of 'Dolittle'

Also Read | Big Show Makes Dramatic WWE Comeback, Attacks Seth Rollins, AOP In 6-Man Match

The former WWE Tag Team Champions, The Viking Raiders, had won the WWE RAW Tag Team title in October 2019.  They defeated Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler in Denver, Colorado at the Pepsi Center on Monday Night WWE RAW.

Also Read | WWE News: Kurt Angle Makes Bold Prediction On Seth Rollins And AOP's Future

Also Read | Aleister Black Given A Clean Bill Of Health After Brutal Match Against Buddy Murphy At TL

Also Read | Matt Hardy Woos Fans With Comeback On WWE RAW Amidst Loss To Buddy Murphy

Published:
