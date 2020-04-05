'Which Stan?' Asks Boat-ridden Wawrinka; Netizens Can't Decide Between Dinosaurs & Cigar

Stan Wawrinka has managed to make a name for himself in world tennis by some wonderful performances on the court. He was last seen in action during the 2020 Australian Open where at one point it seemed like he was peaking at the right time before he was eliminated after having lost his quarterfinal match to Alexander Zverev. Meanwhile, the winner of three Grand Slam titles has come up with a unique idea to keep his fans entertained at this crucial phase when the whole world is fighting hard to get rid of the deadly COVID-19.

READ: Dia Mirza, Sona Mohapatra & others react to Sania Mirza's post slamming food updates

'Which Stan?': Wawrinka

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the men's doubles Olympic gold medalist posted an image of him multi-tasking and then went on to ask his fans which version of Stan would they like to be. What really stood out here was that of Stan playing with his toy dinosaur and duck in the swimming pool.

Meanwhile, even the fans came forward and made their choices as well. Here are some of them.

All of them at some point 😂 — fish fingers and custard (@nina_nbhn) April 4, 2020

Too hard to pick just one! Excellent choice on the Bubbly🍾 #piperheidsieck — Aims46 (@amy_parod) April 4, 2020

READ: Sania Mirza slams cooking & food posts, says 'there are thousands starving'

Coming back to sports, many of the sporting events have either been canceled or postponed due to the global pandemic. The UEFA Euro Cup, as well as the Tokyo Olympic Games, have been postponed to the summer of 2021 whereas, the French Open 2020 that was originally supposed to take place between May-June has been postponed to September-October while the showpiece event of world tennis i.e. the Wimbledon has been canceled for the very first time since the Second World War.

READ: Rafael Nadal lauds 'rival' Novak Djokovic for generous contribution to Spanish relief fund

READ: Bill Gates 'warned' Rafael Nadal of coronavirus consequences back in February: Toni Nadal