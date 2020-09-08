US Open 2020 Quarter-final: P Carreno Busta Vs Denis Shapovalov Live Streaming In India

No. 12 seed Denis Shapovalov will face off against P. Carreno Busta of Spain at the second quarter-final of the US Open 2020 on September 9. The 21-year-old Canadian will take on Carreno Busta at the Arthur Ashe stadium at 5:45 am IST. While it is Shapovalov's first appearance at a Grand Slam, his competitor has a bit more experience on his side. Carreno Busta reached the semi-final of the 2017 US Open, without dropping a single set the entire tournament. He lost the semi-final 6-4, 5-7, 3-6, 4-6 to South Africa's Kevin Anderson. Interestingly, Carreno Busta defeated Shapovalov, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6, on his way to the semi-final that year.

Also Read | Denis Shapovalov's Life Outside The Tennis Court; Who Is The Rising Canadian Star Dating?

🔹 Denis Shapovalov

🔹 Shelby Rogers

🔹 Alex Zverev

🔹 Yulia Putintseva

🔹 Borna Coric

🔹 Jennifer Brady

🔹 Tsvetana Pironkova

🔹 Alex de Minaur



What do these people have in common?



They're all first-time #USOpen quarterfinalists 🥰 pic.twitter.com/bzwuQwZTyF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2020

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Exits US Open 2020: 5 Other Instances Of Disqualification In Tennis

US Open 2020: P Carreno Busta vs Denis Shapovalov preview

Carreno Busta's year so far

This year, Busta only managed to reach the round of 32 at the Cincinnati Open, where he was defeated by Karen Khachanov. He made a quarter-final appearance at the Adelaide Open and a third-round appearance at the Australian Open. His best performance this year as a singles player came at the ATP Rotterdam tournament, where he was a semi-finalist. He eventually lost to Felix Auger Aliassime.

Apart from his round 1 match against Japan's Y. Uchiyama which went on for five sets, the Spaniard has had a smooth run at US Open 2020. He hasn't dropped a set since that match. His promotion to the quarter-finals came under unique circumstances after top seed Novak Djokovic was disqualified for accidentally hitting a lineswoman with a stray ball. Carreno Busta leads the head to head record 4-1. Their head to head on hardcourts is 3-0 in favour of Busta.

Shapovalov's run in US Open 2020 so far

Shapovalov has had a great run at the US Open this year, defeating Sebastian Korda, S. Kwon, Taylor Fritz, and seventh seed David Goffin to reach his maiden Grand Slam QF. Despite being seeded 13th at the Australian Open this year, Shapovalov crashed out in the first round. At the Cincinnati Masters, he only managed to reach the round of 32, losing to Germany's J. Struff in three sets. His best performances this year were at the ATP Cup in January, the ASB Classic and the Open 13, reaching the quarterfinals in all three. He has never defeated Busta on hardcourt.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic 'sad & Empty' After Striking Line Judge In Rage; Getting US Open Boot

P Carreno Busta vs Denis Shapovalov: US Open live streaming in India

The P Carreno Busta vs Denis Shapolavov US Open 2020 quarter-final will be televised live in India on Star Sports Select 1/2 on September 9 at 5:45 am IST. US Open live streaming in India will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app. P Carreno Busta vs Denis Shapovalov live scores will be available on US Open 2020's official website.

Also Read | Bopanna-Shapovalov Pair Ousted From US Open

Image Credits: US Open Twitter