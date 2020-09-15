AB De Villiers Once Beat Me In Straight Sets In Tennis: Ex-US Open Finalist Kevin Anderson

RCB star AB de Villiers is considered as one of the most explosive batsmen to play the sport. The former Proteas skipper enjoys a massive fan following around the world for his mighty big-hitting and athletic fielding. However, AB de Villiers was associated with multiple sports during his younger days before taking up cricket as his choice of sport. Not many know that the 36-year-old was a regular in the tennis circuit in South Africa while growing up.

Kevin Anderson, an ex-US Open finalist, also came face-to-face with AB de Villiers in one such tennis game many years ago. The tennis star had admitted of losing to RCB mainstay AD de Villiers when he was 10 and the cricketer was 12. Kevin Anderson praised The Superman of cricket's court coverage and backhand. In a shocking revelation made by Kevin Anderson, he admitted to losing a tennis game in straight sets against AB de Villiers despite giving him a tough fight. However, Anderson has not ruled out a rematch and has been trying to get the same in order to take his 'revenge'. Check out the fun Twitter banter between the two:

A rematch?😀That'll be over in 30min! @KAndersonATP all the best with the 4th round, will be watching https://t.co/ljYr1RUsOY @Wimbledon — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) July 8, 2017

AB de Villiers is set to reprise his role for RCB in IPL 2020

AB de Villiers is currently stationed in the UAE along with the RCB contingent ahead of the IPL 2020. The batsman was also seen hitting the nets after his COVID-19 forced hiatus from cricket. RCB will open their IPL 2020 campaign on September 21 with a match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). In IPL 2020, AB de Villiers is one of the key factors for the Bangalore-based franchise in their pursuit of laying hands on the coveted IPL trophy for the first time in franchise history.

De Villiers was proficient at tennis in his childhood and continues to follow the sport tremendously. According to multiple reports, the South African loves watching Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal play.

AB de Villiers net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the AB de Villiers net worth figure is estimated to be approximately $20 million (₹148 crore) as of August 2020. The AB de Villiers net worth figure comprises of his earnings as a former South African cricketer and his contracts with franchise-based T20 leagues all over the world. The batsman will pocket ₹11 crore from his franchise RCB for IPL 2020. The cricketer also earns from his brand endorsements with MRF, Mont Blanc, Audi, Puma and others.

Disclaimer: The above AB de Villiers net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of AB de Villiers net worth figures.

Image Soruce: AB de Villiers Instagram / Kevin Anderson Instagram