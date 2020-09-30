Why Did Serena Williams Withdraw From French Open 2020? Fans Shocked With Sudden News

Tennis star Serena Williams on Wednesday announced her decision to withdraw from the French Open 2020 due to injury. The 39-year-old was set to play her second-round match against Tsvetana Pironkova in the competition. However, Serena Williams decided to withdraw out of the French Open 2020 after her warm-up and with the iconic player announcing her decision, several fans took to social media to react to the news.

Also Read: French Open 2020: Where To Watch In UK, USA, Canada And South American Nations?

Why did Serena Williams withdraw from French Open 2020?

Speaking to the press, Serena Williams revealed that an Achilles injury was the reason behind her sudden withdrawal from the French Open 2020. The tennis star had picked up the injury while playing against Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semi-final earlier this month. Serena Williams admitted that she needs four to six weeks of sitting and doing nothing while conceding that she has been struggling to walk as a result of the injury.

Also Read: French Open 2020: Where To Watch In Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia And South-East Asia?

Serena Williams has withdrawn from #RolandGarros with an achilles injury. pic.twitter.com/u6vGa9JCkX — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 30, 2020

Explaining more about her injury, Serena Williams said that Achilles is an injury no tennis player wants to play with and that she is opting out of French Open 2020 so that it can get better. While Serena Williams beat Kristie Ahn 7-6 (7-2) 6-0 in the first round at Roland Garros, she was seen struggling during the match. While announcing her decision to opt out of the French Open 2020, Serena Williams also said that she doesn’t expect to play another tournament this year. Talking about her Achilles injury, Serena Williams said that it was a ‘nagging injury’, as he regretted the timing of the injury.

Also Read: Serena Williams Net Worth And Businesses: How Much Is The American Tennis Legend Worth?

Roland Garros news: Fans react to Serena Williams injury update

now we must wait for 2021 pic.twitter.com/ZBp5qCxwml — Tebogo (@Miz_Tebo) September 30, 2020

Serena Williams’ exit from French Open 2020 meant that the player will have to wait a bit more before she gets a chance to equal Margaret Court's all-time Grand Slam singles title record of 24. With Serena Williams also expressing her doubt about whether she will feature again in 2020, many fans took to social media to react to the development. Many fans praised Serena Williams for taking the tough call, as they appealed to her to recover completely before she takes to the court again.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal To Show Off Special Gift From Nike Throughout French Open 2020 Title Defence

How sad. Was so looking forward to seeing Serena go all the way. Hopefully she’ll make a full recovery, in time for the next Slam and her quest to equal the record. — Jeanette true gooner (@65douglas12) September 30, 2020

What's the point of watching now..... 😔 suspense is over.... Get well soon Queen @serenawilliams — Four You Agency (@fouryouagency) September 30, 2020

Best decision, was actually hoping she didn't go to Roland-Garros at all and rather take the time off to rest and thoroughly prepare for 2021 tennis season instead.👏🏽 — Lindie Langa (@AwaitedOne1) September 30, 2020

Some fans also expressed their disappointment at the fact that Serena Williams will not be able to equal Margaret Court's record this year. Several other tennis fans also said that with Serena Williams’ withdrawal, there is nothing left to watch in the French Open 2020. Many fans also wished her a speedy recovery, as they tweeted that Serena Williams will surely break the record next year.

Image Credits: Roland Garros Twitter