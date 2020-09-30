Last Updated:

Why Did Serena Williams Withdraw From French Open 2020? Fans Shocked With Sudden News

With tennis star Serena Williams announcing her decision to withdraw from the French Open 2020, several fans took to social media to react to the news.

Tennis star Serena Williams on Wednesday announced her decision to withdraw from the French Open 2020 due to injury. The 39-year-old was set to play her second-round match against Tsvetana Pironkova in the competition. However, Serena Williams decided to withdraw out of the French Open 2020 after her warm-up and with the iconic player announcing her decision, several fans took to social media to react to the news.

Speaking to the press, Serena Williams revealed that an Achilles injury was the reason behind her sudden withdrawal from the French Open 2020. The tennis star had picked up the injury while playing against Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semi-final earlier this month. Serena Williams admitted that she needs four to six weeks of sitting and doing nothing while conceding that she has been struggling to walk as a result of the injury. 

Explaining more about her injury, Serena Williams said that Achilles is an injury no tennis player wants to play with and that she is opting out of French Open 2020 so that it can get better. While Serena Williams beat Kristie Ahn 7-6 (7-2) 6-0 in the first round at Roland Garros, she was seen struggling during the match. While announcing her decision to opt out of the French Open 2020, Serena Williams also said that she doesn’t expect to play another tournament this year. Talking about her Achilles injury, Serena Williams said that it was a ‘nagging injury’, as he regretted the timing of the injury.

Roland Garros news: Fans react to Serena Williams injury update

Serena Williams’ exit from French Open 2020 meant that the player will have to wait a bit more before she gets a chance to equal Margaret Court's all-time Grand Slam singles title record of 24. With Serena Williams also expressing her doubt about whether she will feature again in 2020, many fans took to social media to react to the development. Many fans praised Serena Williams for taking the tough call, as they appealed to her to recover completely before she takes to the court again.

Some fans also expressed their disappointment at the fact that Serena Williams will not be able to equal Margaret Court's record this year. Several other tennis fans also said that with Serena Williams’ withdrawal, there is nothing left to watch in the French Open 2020. Many fans also wished her a speedy recovery, as they tweeted that Serena Williams will surely break the record next year.

