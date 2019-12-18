ICC Pays Tribute To Cricket World Cup And Wimbledon 2019 Finals In An Innovative Post

As 2019 comes to a close, one date that is etched in the minds of many sports lovers is July 14. The date was not only special because it was the finals of two of the most popular sporting tournaments in the world, but also because both the historic matches produced nail-biting finishes. The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate that special day once again in a 12-minute video.

ALSO READ | Labuschagne, Starc break into the top 5; King Kohli's reign continues in ICC Test rankings

In tennis, at SW19 in South London, World No.2 Novak Djokovic defeated archrival and World No.3 Roger Federer to win his fifth Wimbledon Grand Slam title on grass. It was also the longest Wimbledon men's singles final in history as it was the first time that a tie-breaker was imposed at the score of 12-12 in the fifth and last set of a final. It wasn't just Wimbledon witnessing a tie, it was the same situation on the cricket side of things.

ALSO READ | Brian Lara reveals India's 'weak link' that could end Ravi Shastri's ICC events' obsession

Going to the north of London on the same day, the ICC Cricket World Cup final between New Zealand and England ended in a tie, which was decided by a Super Over for the first time in history as well. It was only the number of boundaries that England scored in the match which made them victorious at Lord's. Not only did both the finals take place in London on the same day, but also virtually started and finished at the same time. The anticipation fans across the world felt while watching both the matches were at a similar level as per social media reactions on the day. All the people who switched between watching the two finals unfold live or otherwise witnessed history being made.

ALSO READ | ICC's 'Guess Who' brings out best 'Captain Calm' reactions from netizens

The ICC's video is a montage of the crunch moments from both the thrilling finals running parallel to each other and sports fans surely got goosebumps while watching it. While writing this report, the ICC got more than 4,50,000 views and 553 comments on Instagram for this video itself. It also shows insane fan reactions during both the finals. ICC captioned the video "One Day in July. 14 July 2019. Two historic finals gripped the globe. @Wimbledon #OneDayInJuly #cricket #tennis #instasports"

ICC's tribute to the Cricket World Cup and Wimbledon 2019 finals

ALSO READ | 3 feet huge no-ball in BPL comes under ICC scanner for spot fixing