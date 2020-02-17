Revisiting John Cena's Extraordinary WWE Career Before His Return To SmackDown

16-time World Champion John Cena is ready to come back to WWE. He'll be appearing on WWE SmackDown's February 28 episode. Fans can't wait to see their champion back.

Things have changed drastically in the WWE Universe since John Cena’s last fight. John Cena has been a veteran of the sport and electrifying comebacks are nothing new for him. To honour his return, WWE on FOX posted a video of John Cena’s legendary WWE career on their official Instagram handle. Let us take a look at it.

Also Read | Rhea Ripley To Defend Her NXT Women’s Title Against Charlotte Flair At WrestleMania 36

WWE: A look at John Cena’s extraordinary career

John Cena made his WWE debut in 2002 against Olympic gold medallist Kurt Angle. He stunned the world by defeating Kurt Angle in his very first fight. Since then, John Cena has gone on to defeat some of the finest of the sport and emerged as one of the best WWE wrestlers of all time.

Currently, John Cena is level with Ric Flair in terms of winning world titles - 16 times. However, by the end of his career, John Cena is expected to break Ric Flair’s record too.

Also Read | John Cena Is Free To Pick His WWE WrestleMania 36 Opponent: Rumours

During his initial years, John Cena used to appear as ‘Doctor of Thuganomics’. He managed to become a household name with his superior wrestling and mic skills. WWE fans started to love his antics. Soon, he became a role model for millions of wrestling fans. Before he returns to SmackDown, let us take a look at some of the best moments from John Cena’s illustrious WWE career. Surely, every John Cena fan worth his/her salt will have goosebumps after watching the video.

Also Read | Who Is Simone Johnson? Quick Facts About Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter

Also Read | Becky Lynch Chooses Vince McMahon's 'billionaire Strut' Over Conor McGregor's Stylish Walk

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)