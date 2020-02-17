Rhea Ripley To Defend Her NXT Women’s Title Against Charlotte Flair At WrestleMania 36

For the first time in WWE’s history, a Royal Rumble winner will face an NXT champion at WrestleMania. Charlotte Flair, who won the Women’s Royal Rumble 2020 match, was challenged by NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley a few weeks ago. Recently, on NXT TakeOver: Portland, Charlotte Flair attacked Rhea Ripley and accepted her challenge. Later, WWE made the match official and announced that Rhea Ripley will defend her NXT Women’s Title against Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 36.

How the rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley started?

On the January 27, 2020 episode of WWE RAW, women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair entered the ring and said that she has done it all. She said that she has defeated every champion on the WWE roster. NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley entered the ring and reminded The Queen that she has never defeated her. Rhea Ripley raised her title and walked out of the ring. In the same week, Charlotte Flair appeared on WWE NXT and confronted Rhea Ripley. Before she could accept the challenge, she was attacked by Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

Charlotte Flair once again entered the black and yellow ring. However, she dominated this time. Charlotte Flair appeared on NXT TakeOver: Portland after Rhea Ripley retained her title against Bianca Belair. She attacked the two superstars and picked up the WWE NXT title. She accepted Rhea Ripley’s challenge and walked out of the ring. Many believe that Rhea Ripley can make an appearance in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW to confront Charlotte Flair.

