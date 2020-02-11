Who Is Simone Johnson? Quick Facts About Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter

Dwayne Johnson’s recent Instagram post about his daughter Simone Johnson has shaken the entire WWE universe with queries. Fans are eager to know more about Dwayne Johnson’s daughter. According to reports, Simone Johnson has signed a new contract with WWE and she has already started practising at WWE performance centre for her much-awaited debut. The 18-year-old is considered to be the fourth generation wrestler of her family. Let us know more about her.

WWE: More facts about Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Simone Johnson

The 18-year-old is Dwayne Johnson’s first child and she is all set to make her debut for WWE NXT. Simone Johnson has not been a part of any wrestling organisation before and WWE is assumed to be a perfect launchpad for her career. Simone Johnson posted a picture of herself from WWE performance centre and wrestling fans have been going crazy.

Dwayne Johnson’s wife Danny Garcia also congratulated her daughter through Instagram. She posted a video which showcases Simone Johnson’s transformation from a newly born baby to an 18-year-old, ready for her WWE career. Take a look at the video.

According to reports, Simone Johnson has just begun training at the WWE performance centre so there is still some time before she makes her debut. Dwayne Johnson has confirmed Simone Johnson’s entry into WWE through his Instagram post. Take a look at Dwayne Johnson’s emotional Instagram post for her daughter.

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Dwayne Johnson and Simone Johnson)