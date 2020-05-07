Adam Cole Defeats The Velveteen Dream, Retains His WWE NXT Championship

The Velveteen Dream finally got a shot at the WWE NXT Championship, but he was unable to seize the moment because of champion Adam Cole and The Undisputed ERA. The Velveteen Dream used various tactics to try and win the match, but The Undisputed ERA helped Adam Cole every single time. According to fans, the rivalry between The Velveteen Dream and Adam Cole will continue and the two could face each other again in the near future.

Also Read l WWE NXT Results: Karrion Kross makes debut; Rhea Ripley returns; Adam Cole retains title

WWE NXT results: Adam Cole wins opposite The Velveteen Dream

After the bell rang, The Velveteen Dream took down Adam Cole with two big kicks. Cole tried to fight back, but Dream countered with a big Spinebuster for two counts. The Velveteen Dream continued the punishment and delivered a reverse STO for another two counts. After returning from commercials, The Velveteen Dream kept the pressure on as he delivered an elbow from the ropes. The Velveteen Dream again jumped from the top rope and took down Adam Cole for two counts. Adam Cole tried to fight back again but was hit by Dream's superkicks.

Also Read l WWE NXT results: Keith Lee retains his title, Charlotte Flair pummels Mia Yim: WWE News

However, Adam Cole soon recovered and executed an impressive Backstabber for two counts. Adam Cole then hit The Velveteen Dream with an enziguri followed by an Ushigoroshi. Adam Cole started to trash-talk and the two began a back-and-forth with punches and kicks. Adam Cole sent The Velveteen Dream to the apron and then knocked him to the floor. The Velveteen Dream recovered and fought back with superkicks. As he was about to pin the champion, Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish appeared and stopped Dream.

I am the greatest @WWENXT Champion of all time. No debate. No argument. #Undisputed — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) May 7, 2020

Also Read l WWE NXT results: The Velveteen Dream and Dexter Lumis win, El Hijo del Fantasma debuts: WWE News

Dexter Lumis entered the ring to help The Velveteen Dream and began fighting the Undisputed ERA. However, the referee got injured in the chaos and was not able to see The Velveteen Dream take out Adam Cole with a Purple Rainmaker. The Velveteen Dream then covered for the pin to win, but the referee didn’t make it to the ring in time. Adam Cole got a chance to recover, and he hit The Velveteen Dream with superkicks. Cole then executed The Last Shot and pinned The Velveteen Dream to retain his title.

Also Read l WWE NXT results: Karrion Kross attacks Ciampa; Balor challenges The Velveteen Dream: WWE News