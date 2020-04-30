WWE NXT Results: Keith Lee Retains His Title, Charlotte Flair Pummels Mia Yim

In this week’s WWE NXT, fans saw WWE NXT champion Charlotte Flair defend her title against Mia Yim. Keith Lee also defended his North American championship against Damian Priest. Fans also witnessed two Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament matches as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott went up against El Hijo del Fantasma and Drake Maverick went up against Tony Nese. WWE also announced two championship matches for next week as Charlotte Flair is scheduled to face Io Shirai and Adam Cole will go up against The Velveteen Dream. WWE later announced that Karrion Kross will make his in-ring debut next week.

WWE NXT Results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE NXT Results: NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defeats Mia Yim

Mia Yim showed some impressive moves as she went up against The Queen. She was even able to hit Charlotte Flair with a high Boston Crab and a big boot. Frustrated, The Champion dodged Mia Yim’s next attack and trapped her in the Figure-Eight for a tap-out. After the match, Io Shirai challenged Charlotte Flair to a title match next week.

WWE NXT Results: NXT North American Champion Keith Lee defeats Damian Priest

Keith Lee was dominant at the start as he threw Damian Priest around the ring with ease. After getting punished for a couple of minutes, Priest turned the tide with the Broken Arrow. Damian Priest kept Keith Lee under pressure as he delivered some big moves to the champion including a superplex. Damian Priest then attempted to use the Nightstick, but Lee stopped him. The Champion hit Lee with a pair of Spirit Bombs and won the match.

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeats El Hijo del Fantasma

Candice LeRae defeats Kacy Catanzaro

Imperium’s Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel attacked Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher

NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defeats Mia Yim

Dexter Lumis defeats Shane Thorne

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: Drake Maverick defeats Tony Nese

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee defeats Damian Priest

Karrion Kross in-ring debut date announced

