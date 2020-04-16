WWE NXT Results: Karrion Kross Attacks Ciampa; Balor Challenges The Velveteen Dream

In the recent episode of WWE NXT, fans saw Finn Balor interrupt The Velveteen Dream and Adam Cole’s conversation and challenge Dream for a match. Wrestler Killer Kross also made his WWE NXT debut as Karrion Kross and attacked Tommaso Ciampa during an interview. Timothy Thatcher replaced Pete Dune as he joined Matt Riddle to take on The Undisputed ERA for the NXT Tag-Team Championship. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair also appeared and vowed to dominate the NXT Women’s roster.

WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole appeared on the screen where he said that no one is worthy of a shot against him. In response, The Velveteen Dream called Adam Cole the greatest NXT champion of all time and revealed that he is going to take the belt from him. Finn Balor took offence to Dream's words and confronted him. He then challenged The Velveteen Dream to a match, which Dream duly accepted. The two are scheduled to clash next week.

After the main event, Tommaso Ciampa appeared on the screen where he was being interviewed. Tommaso Ciampa agreed that his rivalry with Gargano is over and revealed that he is ready to move on. As Ciampa was about to answer another question, Karrion Kross attacked him and knocked him out.

Finn Balor defeats Fabian Aichner

Charlotte Flair promises to dominate NXT

Xia Li defeats Aliyah

NXT Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match: Akira Tozawa defeats Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

Tegan Nox defeats Raquel González

Keith Lee talks about becoming a WWE NXT superstar

Dexter Lumis defeats Tehuti Miles

NXT Tag-Team Championship: Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher defeats The Undisputed ERA

