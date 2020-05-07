WWE NXT Results: Karrion Kross Makes Debut; Rhea Ripley Returns; Adam Cole Retains Title

In a major WWE NXT episode, fans saw former Impact wrestling superstars Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their official WWE NXT TV debut. The night also saw two championship matches as Adam Cole went up against The Velveteen Dream and Charlotte Flair faced Io Shirai. Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley returned to the black-and-gold ring and went all out in regaining her lost title. After ending his storyline with Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano returned and faced Dominik Dijakovic in a singles match.

Also Read l WWE NXT results: WWE NXT Highlights: Keith Lee retains his title, Charlotte Flair pummels Mia Yim

WWE RAW Results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE RAW Results: Karrion Kross defeats Leon Ruff

Karrion Kross made an impressive WWE NXT in-ring debut as he was accompanied by partner and girlfriend Scarlett. He asked the officials to not waste his time and start the match. As the bell rang, Karrion Kross hit Ruff with some brutal Saito suplexes. He then trapped him in the Kross Jacket lock for a submission victory.

Also Read l WWE NXT results: WWE NXT Highlights: Gargano defeats Ciampa, Shirai earns chance to face Charlotte Flair

WWE RAW Results: Io Shirai defeats Charlotte Flair (C) via disqualification

Both the superstars went back-and-forth before Io Shirai took over the match. The Joshi Judas dominated the match before Charlotte Flair took the match outside. When she felt like she will lose her title, The Queen attacked Shirai with a kendo stick to cause a disqualification. Charlotte Flair started punishing Io Shirai even after the referee ended the match. Rhea Ripley returned and ran off the WWE NXT Women's Champion. Io Shirai got mad at Rhea Ripley for getting involved in her business.

Also Read l WWE NXT results: WWE NXT Highlights: The Velveteen Dream and Dexter Lumis win, El Hijo del Fantasma debuts

WWE RAW Results: Adam Cole (C) defeats The Velveteen Dream

The Velveteen Dream got close to winning the match plenty of time, but The Undisputed Era interfered and helped Adam Cole. Dexter Lumis came in to stop Undisputed Era’s Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish, but it didn’t help Dream. The referee got hurt in the chaos and was not able to see Dream pin Adam Cole. When the official recovered, Adam Cole performed a superkick and the Last Shot to retain his NXT Championship.

I am the greatest @WWENXT Champion of all time. No debate. No argument. #Undisputed — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) May 7, 2020

Also Read l WWE NXT results: WWE NXT Highlights: Karrion Kross attacks Ciampa; Balor challenges The Velveteen Dream: WWE News

WWE RAW Results: All matches/segments that happened this week

Johnny Gargano defeats Dominik Dijakovic

Finn Balor talked about locker room attack

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: Akira Tozawa defeats Jack Gallagher

Chelsea Green defeats Xia Li

Karrion Kross defeats Leon Ruff

WWE NXT Women’s Championship match: Io Shirai defeats Charlotte Flair (C) via disqualification

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: Kushida defeats Jake Atlas

Cameron Grimes defeats Denzel Dejournette

WWE NXT Championship match: Adam Cole (C) defeats The Velveteen Dream

Also Read l WWE NXT results: WWE NXT Highlights: Johnny Gargano vs Tommaso Ciampa fight ended by Candice LeRae's entry: WWE News