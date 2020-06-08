WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Cole Retains Title, Shirai Becomes New Champion

In the recently concluded WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House PPV, fans saw some entertaining matches. WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House was main-evented by a Triple Threat match between Io Shirai, Charlotte Flair (c) and Rhea Ripley for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. The PPV also featured some incredible matches like Adam Cole vs Velveteen Dream, Karrion Kross vs Tommaso Ciampa and many more.

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House results

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House results: Adam Cole (c) defeats Velveteen Dream

Adam Cole showed up for the Backlot Brawl in a truck, while The Velveteen Dream appeared at the scene in a yellow Lamborghini. The match started and the NXT Champion tried to take a cheap shot with the title, but Dream dodged and attacked Cole. After getting hit by some vicious moves, Adam Cole ran into a building and appeared with a fire extinguisher.

The Undisputed Era appeared right before Cole crashed into a car windshield from a ladder. Bobby Fish distracted Dream while Roderick Strong tried to pick up Cole so they could run away. Dexter Lumis appeared and took down both Fish and Strong. In the chaos, Cole delivered a low blow to Dream and performed a Panama Sunrise to win the match.

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House results: Karrion Kross defeats Tommaso Ciampa

As soon as the bell rang, Karrion Kross took control and started punishing the former NXT champion. Tommaso Ciampa tried to fight back, but Karrion Kross knocked him down every time. Karrion Kross ended up beating Ciampa by choking him out.

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Io Shirai defeats Charlotte Flair (c) and Rhea Ripley

NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair rolled out of the ring to let Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai start the action. As the two fought, Charlotte Flair appeared from behind and punished both of them, taking control of the match. However, Ripley fought back and came close to winning a few times. After returning from the break, Io Shirai used her speed and agility to take over. She climbed up to the roof of the house and took out both opponents with a huge crossbody. In the later part of the match, Io Shirai delivered a moonsault to Ripley to win the match and become the new Women's Champion.

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House results: All matches/segments that happened this week

Mia Yim, Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart defeat Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

Finn Balor defeats Damian Priest via pinfall

NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee defeats Johnny Gargano to retain his championship

NXT Championship: Adam Cole defeats Velveteen Dream to retain his title

Karrion Kross defeats Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai defeats Charlotte Flair (c) and Rhea Ripley

