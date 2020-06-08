WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Cole Retains Title, Shirai Becomes New Champion

Quick links:
In the recently concluded WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House PPV, fans saw some entertaining matches. WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House was main-evented by a Triple Threat match between Io Shirai, Charlotte Flair (c) and Rhea Ripley for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. The PPV also featured some incredible matches like Adam Cole vs Velveteen Dream, Karrion Kross vs Tommaso Ciampa and many more.
Adam Cole showed up for the Backlot Brawl in a truck, while The Velveteen Dream appeared at the scene in a yellow Lamborghini. The match started and the NXT Champion tried to take a cheap shot with the title, but Dream dodged and attacked Cole. After getting hit by some vicious moves, Adam Cole ran into a building and appeared with a fire extinguisher.
The Undisputed Era appeared right before Cole crashed into a car windshield from a ladder. Bobby Fish distracted Dream while Roderick Strong tried to pick up Cole so they could run away. Dexter Lumis appeared and took down both Fish and Strong. In the chaos, Cole delivered a low blow to Dream and performed a Panama Sunrise to win the match.
MAMMA MIA!!! 🚙 🚙 🚙 💥 💥 💥 @DreamWWE @AdamColePro #NXTChampionship #NXTTakeOver: In Your House pic.twitter.com/n3alGuhqbD— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
Also Read l WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House: Adam Cole to defend title against Dream at WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House
As soon as the bell rang, Karrion Kross took control and started punishing the former NXT champion. Tommaso Ciampa tried to fight back, but Karrion Kross knocked him down every time. Karrion Kross ended up beating Ciampa by choking him out.
.@WWEKarrionKross is no joke. #NXTTakeOver @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/O72tQ61aCe— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2020
Also Read l WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House: Ciampa returns, challenges Kross to a match at NXT TakeOver In Your House
NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair rolled out of the ring to let Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai start the action. As the two fought, Charlotte Flair appeared from behind and punished both of them, taking control of the match. However, Ripley fought back and came close to winning a few times. After returning from the break, Io Shirai used her speed and agility to take over. She climbed up to the roof of the house and took out both opponents with a huge crossbody. In the later part of the match, Io Shirai delivered a moonsault to Ripley to win the match and become the new Women's Champion.
She 𝒐𝒘𝒏𝒔 the sky. ☁️#NXTTakeOver @shirai_io @RheaRipley_WWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/SzFgPE1wU9— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
Also Read l WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House: Triple H, Michaels announce WWE NXT Takeover In Your House: WWE News
Also Read l WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House: Live streaming details, match card, Adam Cole vs Dream: WWE News