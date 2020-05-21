Tommaso Ciampa Returns, Challenges Karrion Kross To A Match At NXT TakeOver: In Your House

A couple of weeks ago, Tommaso Ciampa was being interviewed by a WWE NXT host when he agreed to the fact that his rivalry with Johnny Gargano was over and revealed that he is ready to move on. As Tommaso Ciampa was about to answer another question, Karrion Kross attacked him from behind and knocked him out. A week later, Karrion Kross made his WWE NXT TV debut and revealed that he’s ready for his first WWE opponent. Many believed that Tommaso Ciampa would answer the call, but that didn’t happen.

However, this week, Tommaso Ciampa returned and gave fans what they have been asking for since weeks. He challenged Karrion Kross to a match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House and vowed to defeat him. Though Tommaso Ciampa has a huge chance to win, there have been rumours that Karrion Kross will defeat Tommaso Ciampa as WWE is trying to build Kross’ powerful character. Some believe that Karrion Kross will go on to have a rivalry with Finn Balor, Adam Cole and others. Karrion Kross could also make a run for the WWE NXT Championship.

WWE NXT results: Karrion Kross defeats Liam Gray

This week’s WWE NXT started with Karrion Kross as he appeared in the ring with his partner and girlfriend Scarlett. Karrion Kross came face to face with enhancement talent Liam Gray of EVOLVE. As soon as the bell rang, Kross delivered a big Doomsday Saito suplex and trapped Gray in the Kross Jacket, for a submission victory.

WWE NXT results: Tommaso Ciampa confronts Karrion Kross

After the match, Tommaso Ciampa entered the ring and interrupted Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s victory celebration. He picked up the mic and welcomed the couple to WWE NXT. He praised Kross and told him that he stands out in a locker room full of the best wrestlers in the world. He then slammed Kross for attacking him a couple of weeks and challenged him for a match. Tommaso Ciampa said, “I want to let everyone know about Ciampa vs. Kross at Takeover: In Your House on June 7”. Ciampa once again welcomed Kross to NXT and said he’ll welcome him again at the main of WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House.

