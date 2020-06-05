WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Live Streaming Details, Match Card And Preview

Quick links:
WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House is on Sunday, June 7, 2020, and according to many, this PPV can end some ongoing storylines or make new ones. Whatever happens, few would want to miss high-octane action from the heavily stacked and impressive roster. The night will feature some incredible matches like Tommaso Ciampa vs Karrion Kross and Adam Cole vs Velveteen Dream. So, here’s where you can watch the WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House PPV while quarantining at home.
As per Indian timings, WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House will begin on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 4:30 AM IST. It will be telecast live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
