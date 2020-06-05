WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Live Streaming Details, Match Card And Preview

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House is on Sunday, June 7, 2020, and according to many, this PPV can end some ongoing storylines or make new ones. Whatever happens, few would want to miss high-octane action from the heavily stacked and impressive roster. The night will feature some incredible matches like Tommaso Ciampa vs Karrion Kross and Adam Cole vs Velveteen Dream. So, here’s where you can watch the WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House PPV while quarantining at home.

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House live streaming: In Your House start time, venue

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House venue: Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House US timing – June 7, 6:00 pm ET

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House US (Main show) - June 7, 7:00 pm ET

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House India timing - June 8, 3:30 AM IST

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House India (Main show) - June 8, 4:30 AM IST

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House will begin on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 4:30 AM IST. It will be telecast live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House will also be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House – Complete match card

Singles match – Tommaso Ciampa vs Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)

Singles match – Finn Bálor vs Damian Priest

WWE NXT Women's Championship match (Triple threat match) – Charlotte Flair (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Io Shirai

WWE NXT Championship match (Last Chance Backlot Brawl) – Adam Cole (c) vs Velveteen Dream

WWE NXT North American Championship match – Keith Lee (c) vs Johnny Gargano

Six-women Tag-Team match – Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox vs Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel González

