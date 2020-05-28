Adam Cole To Defend Championship Title Against Velveteen Dream At TakeOver: In Your House

A couple of weeks ago, The Velveteen Dream got a shot at the WWE NXT Championship, but he was unable to seize the moment because of champion Adam Cole and The Undisputed ERA. The Velveteen Dream used various tactics to win the match, but The Undisputed ERA helped Adam Cole every single time. After losing the match, Velveteen Dream demanded a rematch, but Adam Cole denied to give him one.

Also Read l WWE NXT Results: Kurt Angle returns, Cole vs Dream announced, Kross confronts Ciampa: WWE News

The NXT champion said that Velveteen Dream doesn’t have what it takes to fight him again and said that he’ll rather face someone else. Frustrated, The Velveteen Dream went to NXT manager William Regal and said that according to rules, he should get a rematch for the WWE NXT title. William Regal had a chat with Adam Cole this week and was able to make The Undisputed ERA leader understand the situation. WWE later revealed that NXT Champion Adam Cole will defend his title against Velveteen Dream at WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Also Read l When John Cena and Batista locked horns in a brutal ‘I Quit’ match for the WWE title

Adam Cole agrees to defend his Championship against Velveteen Dream

During the Zoom conference, William Regal asked Adam Cole why he doesn’t want to face Velveteen Dream again. Adam Cole bragged about his achievements before slamming Velveteen Dream. Regal stopped Adam Cole and said that according to the WWE rules, Velveteen Dream deserves a rematch for the WWE NXT title. William Regal said that Dream wants the rematch to take place at WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House PPV and asked Adam Cole to be there.

In reply, Adam Cole complained about Dream and called him an attention hog. Adam Cole revealed that he wants to put an end to Velveteen Dream. He said he’ll face Dream only when his two terms are accepted.

Adam Cole said that the match should take place in a special location, and if Dream loses, he would never get another title shot. Regal agreed with Cole’s terms and ended the segment.

Also Read l Arnold Schwarzenegger pays tribute to former WWE star Shad Gaspard after his tragic death: WWE News

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House- matches announced until now

Singles match: Tommaso Ciampa vs Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)

Singles match: Finn Balor vs Damian Priest

WWE NXT Women's Championship match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Io Shirai

WWE NXT Championship match: Adam Cole (c) vs Velveteen Dream

WWE NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee vs Johnny Gargano

Also Read l When Vince McMahon dropped the N-Word on John Cena in misguided 2005 skit, WWE fans react