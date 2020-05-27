When John Cena And Batista Locked Horns In A Brutal ‘I Quit’ Match For The WWE Title

In 2010, John Cena and Batista faced each other in a 20-minute-long ‘I Quit’ match for the WWE title. The match itself was slightly above average, but it had several incredible moments such as John Cena delivering the Attitude Adjustment to Batista while standing on top of a car and Batista putting John Cena through an announce table. Many critics blasted the Over The Limit 2010 PPV, but the John Cena vs Batista matchup was loved by fans.

Over the limit 2010: How the John Cena vs Batista feud began

The feud between the two WWE RAW stars began several months before the PPV when John Cena defeated Batista and retained his WWE Championship in a Last Man Standing match at the Extreme Rules PPV. Later, "The Animal" became the number one contender for the championship by defeating Randy Orton and Sheamus. On the May 3 episode of WWE RAW in 2010, John Cena and Batista faced each other in a ‘Beat the Clock’ challenge. John Cena won the challenge and earned the chance to pick the type of match he wants to face Batista in. The following week, John Cena announced that the match would be an "I Quit" match.

Over the limit 2010 WWE I Quit match: John Cena defeated Batista

Before the match could start, the referee picked up the mic and said that ‘the rule of the match is to force an opponent to say "I Quit" in any way possible’. As the bell rang, Batista took the fight to John Cena and began punishing him. The Champion refused to stay down and hit Batista with the microphone. Batista soon recovered and trapped Cena in his submission hold, but Cena refused to say "I quit". John Cena soon found a loophole and turned Batista’s move into the STF.

John Cena trapped Batista for a couple of minutes before The Animal passed out. As soon as John Cena broke his hold, Batista opened his eyes and fought back by powerslamming Cena through the announce table. John Cena began bleeding and the match was put on hold. After returning from the break, the two took the fight to the entrance where a car was parked. Batista got into the car and attempted to run over Cena, but Cena moved out of the way and pulled Batista out of the car.

Cena managed to drag Batista on top for the car and executed an Attitude Adjustment, but The Animal refused to say ‘I Quit’. John Cena again picked up Batista and performed the Attitude Adjustment, sending The Animal through the stage and onto the floor. Batista utter the two words - ‘I Quit’ - and John Cena was declared the winner.

