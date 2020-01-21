WWE Rumours: Is "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt All Set To Fight Kane In Saudi Arabia?

Until now, WWE has conducted three major events in the Middle East. This is after they signed a deal with Saudi Arabia in 2018. Though the first two events went successfully, the third event was very controversial.

After the Crown Jewel 2019 controversy, many believed that the company will not have any events in Saudi Arabia. However, there are now rumours that WWE will return to the Middle East to promote WrestleMania 36.

Also Read l WWE star Braun Strowman likes working with Shinsuke Nakamura, wants to face "The Fiend"

According to PWInsider, WWE is thinking of returning to Saudi Arabia on February 20, 2020 to promote WrestleMania 36. The mega event is scheduled to happen in April 2020. According to many, the company can also promote Elimination Chamber which is scheduled to take place in March 2020. Now, there are reports that "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt can face WWE legend Kane at the event.

According to Cageside Seats, the rivalry between Bray Wyatt and Kane could be showcased in a Saudi Arabia stadium in February 2020. Reports reveal that the local TV channels in Saudi Arabia are promoting the upcoming event and the match between Kane and "The Fiend". Fans believe Daniel Bryan can also appear during the event.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown Results: Daniel Bryan thrashes "The Fiend", John Morrison defeats Big E

Kane and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt’s recent Saudi Arabia visit

Kane last visited Saudi Arabia in 2018. He teamed up with The Undertaker to face DX (Triple H and Shawn Michaels). Though they lost the match, The Brothers of Destruction successfully gathered a lot of viewers. "The Fiend", on the other hand, won the WWE Universal Championship from Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2019 which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On the work front, Kane returned to the WWE ring last week where he declared his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. "The Fiend" is scheduled to defend his title against Daniel Bryan in the upcoming PPV.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown Preview: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt returns; King Corbin confronts Roman Reigns

Also Read l Roman Reigns may face "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36: Rumours